Six total Manhattan Christian players made the all-Class C teams, which was announced Monday.
Seniors Sam Leep and Josiah Amunrud as well as junior Caidin Hill were named to the all-state team and all-District 11C first team for the Eagles’ boys. For the Christian girls, juniors Eliana Kuperus and Taylor DeVries as well as sophomore Kiersten Van Kirk made the all-state team and all-district first team.
Both the Christian boys and girls teams made the Class C tournaments this past season.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.