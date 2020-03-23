Manhattan Christian boys basketball 1 (copy)
Manhattan Christian’s Sam Leep, left, passes the ball around a Melstone defender after driving along the baseline at the Class C tournament in Missoula.

 Dan Chesnet / Belgrade News

Six total Manhattan Christian players made the all-Class C teams, which was announced Monday.

Seniors Sam Leep and Josiah Amunrud as well as junior Caidin Hill were named to the all-state team and all-District 11C first team for the Eagles’ boys. For the Christian girls, juniors Eliana Kuperus and Taylor DeVries as well as sophomore Kiersten Van Kirk made the all-state team and all-district first team.

Both the Christian boys and girls teams made the Class C tournaments this past season.

