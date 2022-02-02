Surrounded by family members, friends and teammates, the first class of athletes coming out of Gallatin got a little larger on Wednesday.
Following two separate signing days in the winter, this week saw six more Raptors athletes pledge to play their sports at the next level.
Sam Edmisten (football) and Avery Walker (women’s basketball) both signed with Rocky Mountain College. Michael Armstrong, after committing to Montana State’s football program in December, officially signed with the Bobcats. And a trio of volleyball players all finalized their choices: Ryann Eddins at University of Providence, Keaton Lynn at Northwest College in Wyoming and Makyah Albrecht at Presentation College in South Dakota.
“It’s super special,” Walker said of the day’s events. “I feel very honored to be one of the first student-athletes at Gallatin to go on to the college level.”
Walker said she took a visit to the RMC campus in Billings in December, which exposed her to the culture around the program. She was easily convinced it was the place for her.
“I got to experience their game and what it’s like on the team down there,” she said, “and I really liked all the girls. Getting to know all of them was really awesome.”
Raptors girls basketball coach Wes Holmquist said he was proud to see the first member of his program sign to play collegiately.
“She puts a lot of time and effort into this,” he said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that her best basketball is ahead of her.”
Edmisten played right guard for the Raptors, as well as on the interior defensive line. He expects to play on the offensive line at Rocky.
“They kind of made it feel like a family and they wanted me,” Edmisten said of his decision. “I’m extremely grateful. To get an education and continue playing the sport I love is awesome.”
Edmisten joins Armstrong, Tyler Nansel (Drake) and Jake Vigen and Rylan Schlepp (both Montana State) as the first football players to emerge from Gallatin’s program.
“All the improvements he’s had, that comes from the weight room and his dedication there in the offseason,” Raptors head coach Hunter Chandler said of Edmisten. “He had a good senior year, and we’re excited to follow him at Rocky.”
Eddins called Wednesday’s festivities “exciting” but also “really grounding,” in that she now has official plans for her future. A second-team all-Eastern AA selection as a senior, Eddins immediately embraced the Providence community in Great Falls and saw herself succeeding there.
“Since I went up to the college, I just knew that was the place for me. Everyone is so kind, and they have such a good coaching style. I just loved it there,” Eddins said. “I can’t wait to continue my volleyball career and become better and better. I feel like I haven’t peaked yet.”
Albrecht had a similar emotional attachment to Presentation once she visited that campus in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
“I just fell in love with it,” she said. “I realized it’s the place for me. I feel like I’m at home.”
Like her teammates, she was proud to be among the first volleyball players to come from Gallatin.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” she said. “Not many people get this chance. It feels really special and exciting.”
Lynn, who was also a second-team all-conference selection, said she was initially unsure if she wanted to pursue a sport in college. She was sold on the notion of it after visiting the Northwest campus in Powell, Wyoming.
“It kind of made me realize I would be missing out on a huge opportunity that God was giving me if I didn’t do it,” she said.
Because Northwest College is a two-year school, Lynn said she envisions herself progressing enough as an athlete to eventually transfer to a bigger college.
Armstrong has known his college decision for almost two months now. His father Brian is the offensive line coach for the Bobcats. Armstrong played wide receiver and safety for the Raptors, and he was named second-team all-conference on defense. He expects to play on that side of the ball in college.
As he saw Gallatin’s first class of athletes gain a few more members Wednesday, he reflected on the mindset of the school’s athletic programs when they were first founded two years ago.
“I think one of the biggest things that every program talked about when we got here is that sports teams will define the culture of a school,” he said. “And that’s not with wins and losses, that’s just the way they carry themselves. Regardless of if you want to be or not, you’re going to be a leader around the school if you’re on a varsity team like that. I couldn’t be more proud of them and their successes.”