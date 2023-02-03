It’s difficult enough trying to upset the No. 1 team in the conference. Even more so when shots aren’t falling.
For Gallatin girls basketball, the “lid was on the basket” Friday night against Billings West, Gallatin head coach Wes Holmquist said. The Raptors made just five shots in the first half and 15 total in the game.
Despite open looks, Gallatin couldn’t find any consistent offense.
“Part of that's because of the way (West plays), too,” Holmquist said. “They can get out and defend and they do a pretty good job of pressuring you. You don't get a lot of easy looks. But when you do, you've got to knock them down.”
Despite knocking down some shots early, Gallatin’s stagnant offense proved costly in a 68-45 home loss to West on Friday. Freshman point guard Jada Davis led the Raptors with 21 points, while sophomore guard Emma Hardman added 10.
“They're a very good team,” Holmquist said. “They're the number one team in the state. That's kind of where the bar is at right now and we've got to figure out how we can get there.”
Holmquist said Friday’s loss felt “pretty similar” to the Raptors’ 65-43 defeat to the Golden Bears on Jan. 5. For the second time this season, Gallatin (9-3, 6-3 in Eastern AA) struggled matching up against the size of West, a team that features three players 6-feet or taller. That includes Sydney (6-4) and Brooklyn Pierce (6-3) in the post.
West’s defense altered nearly every shot in the paint, meaning Gallatin had to find — and crucially, hit — open outside shots. But the Raptors hit just five 3-pointers.
“It's tough, but you've got to keep your head up and keep playing,” Hardman said. “We've got them next time. Next time our shots will fall.”
Holmquist said the Raptors had the right mindset coming in, but may have been pressing the issue a bit too much.
“We're getting our experience of how to play in these big games and figure it out,” Holmquist said. “We've got a lot of inexperience out there on the floor. A lot of talent, but we've still got some growing up and some learning to do.”
Early in the game, neither team was having much success offensively. Hardman opened the scoring with a free throw, followed by a Davis 3. Hardman and senior guard Aspen Evenson then forced a turnover off a midcourt trap and got the ball to Davis, who hit a pair of free throws to go up 6-0.
Later in the first, the Raptors held a 10-9 lead after a tough layup by senior Jaeli Jenkins.
But West’s offense woke up moving into the second quarter. The Bears (10-1, 8-0 in Eastern AA) held a 14-10 lead at the end of the first and went on to outscore the Raptors 23-8 in the second. Hardman said Gallatin stopped talking on defense and couldn’t consistently bring down rebounds.
Holmquist added that West “exposed some weaknesses” in Gallatin’s offense Friday, such as players not moving to set up a drive and kick. That led to turnovers and transition opportunities for West.
“They took advantage of our mistakes,” Holmquist said. “They took advantage of opportunities and we didn't take advantage of those tonight. And again, we can learn by seeing what they do.”
West held a 37-18 advantage at halftime, which continued to grow throughout the second half. The Bears led by as many as 29 points in the fourth quarter.
Junior Kourtney Grossman led the Bears with 24 points. Sydney Pierce scored 15. Senior Elle Stock added nine and Brooklyn Pierce scored eight.
Holmquist said his players are “doing all the right things” as the Raptors continue to improve this season. Gallatin eagerly awaits a potential rematch at either the Eastern AA Divisional or at state, he added.
"That's what we're shooting for," Holmquist said. "I just told them before we left the locker room: it doesn't matter how good we are on February 3rd. It's all about learning and growing. And by that first weekend of March, that's when we want to be playing our best."
