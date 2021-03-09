Near the front doors of Bozeman High, people walked by boards which showed photos of each of the Hawks’ seniors, each of them representing memories they had made over the years.
To play in his home gym one more time, even if it resulted in a loss, was “really just surreal” to Hawks senior Tucker Macbeth. Fellow Bozeman senior Padraig Lang admitted looking back on his career made him emotional.
Still, the Hawks seniors know they have more work to do. East No. 3-seeded Bozeman plays in the Class AA quarterfinals against West No. 2-seeded Helena Capital at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Great Falls.
Though the Hawks ended the regular season with a 60-42 loss to Billings Senior on their senior night, Bozeman’s Brady Lang had faith the Hawks would bounce back. He was proven right after they won 54-39 against Great Falls CMR in a state tournament play-in game last week.
“We plan to compete and play hard,” Brady Lang said.
Brady Lang said basketball was always a competitive outlet for his classmates. But they’ll remember the sport for many reasons, including fun memories from practices and bus rides.
Padraig Lang added he built trust with his teammates because of their common work ethic.
“They’re just a bunch of down-to-earth guys,” he said of Bozeman’s other seniors, “guys that are coming into work and being humble, but at the same time enjoying each other. I’m just so thankful for these other four guys. I wouldn’t trade them for anything.”
Macbeth said he grew up hoping one day he could play varsity basketball. Because of the coronavirus pandemic altering the season, Macbeth noted his senior year wasn’t necessarily all he hoped it would be.
Still, he believes the Hawks are making the most of it. That in part is because of Bozeman’s upperclassmen.
“They mean a ton. They’re some of my best friends, and going out on the court every game is a dream come true,” Macbeth said. “With these guys, it’s everything that I could’ve asked for.”
Macbeth hopes he maintains his friendships with his classmates for years to come. He expects some of them will be in his wedding someday.
“We became more of a tight-knit group as we moved through the program,” Brady Lang said, “and played together for more and more years.”
Padraig Lang said after the Hawks’ loss in their regular-season finale it would “burn” but added it was good timing going into the postseason. It provided the team motivation to play at a higher level.
The Hawks had faith they would respond. That belief in each other was a result of the relationships they’ve built over the years. Macbeth added he had “100% confidence” in his team.
Against CMR, five Bozeman players scored as the Hawks led 13-10 after the first quarter before taking control in the second half. Ty Huse led the Hawks with 18 points while seniors Ryan Barnes, Tanner Weppler and Macbeth had eight, seven and six points, respectively.
“We can’t have any more slipups,” Macbeth said. “I think we’re all realizing that it’s do or die from here.”
“Coming off a big loss,” Padraig Lang added, “you could do one of two things: It can either push you forward or it can knock you back. We’ve just got to be confident in what we can do on the court.”
Ending the season and his high school career on a high note would “mean a lot” to Brady Lang. He said everyone on the team has been tirelessly striving to improve. Having a successful state tournament, he added, would show that effort was worthwhile.
“We’re not done yet,” Padraig Lang said.
