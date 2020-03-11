As Terry Hauser drove his Three Forks team to Gonzaga’s team camp in the summer, his nephew Micaiah Hauser rode shotgun.
The two discussed life. They reviewed how the point guard could lead his team entering his senior year. They talked about how Micaiah could relax on the court, stay within himself and fulfill his potential.
The five-hour drive allowed for the heart-to-heart. After a tumultuous high school career until then, Micaiah settled in. He moved closer to full health and prepared his best for his senior season. He knew he only had one year remaining and wanted to maximize it.
“That was the turning point,” Terry said.
Micaiah Hauser averaged 18.1 points per game during the regular season while taking on a key scoring load for Three Forks (19-4). He’s increased that number in the postseason by putting up point totals of 32, 34 and several other high marks. He’s set an example for teammates by how he’s battled through injuries and will wrap up his high school career in this weekend’s Class B tournament.
Hauser’s performance lifted the Wolves to a district championship and a divisional runner-up finish. Three Forks opens state against Powell County at 8 p.m. Thursday in Butte as the Wolves make their third straight state tournament appearance.
“It shows his will, it shows his toughness and desire to be out there,” Terry said. “Just how much he loves the game.”
Prior to Micaiah's junior year, his coach witnessed his transformation in the offseason. He spent ample time in the weight room and the gym, improving his strength and his game. Terry believed he was poised for a breakout season.
But then in his last regular season football game, Micaiah felt a pop in his leg.
He was tackled awkwardly. Looking back, the details are fuzzy. But he knew it wasn’t going to be good.
“I was pretty sure right away that something was torn,” Micaiah said.
He tore his meniscus in his left knee and was told he’d miss the entire basketball season. Not deterred, though, Micaiah went to physical therapy often three times a week.
Struggling while watching his teammates play, Micaiah attended monthly doctor appointments to check on his knee. Late in the season, he received news he wasn’t expecting.
“They did some other tests and even cleared me for practice that same doctor's appointment,” Micaiah said. “Just super surprising.”
Micaiah played in the last few regular season games and in the postseason, stepping up as Three Forks made another run to state. But he wasn’t 100%, still adjusting to playing again and still gaining confidence he could return to the level he showed the prior summer.
Throughout the offseason, Micaiah continued working his way back. He moved better and better. He took strides even though there were no games to measure that.
Then the Wolves went 7-2 at the Gonzaga camp and played in the championship bracket. That showed the team what would be possible this winter. From that point on, Micaiah played to his capabilities. He proved he could lift Three Forks to state for a third straight year.
“You never know if you can come back from an injury like that or if you're going to re-injure it,” Terry said. “It's been a blessing. Pretty cool to watch. Well deserved.”
Micaiah's ability allows the Wolves to play a free-flowing style with less set plays. Simple on-ball screens are intended to create mismatches. Terry lets his point guard read the game from there, whether he’s taking shots or passing to teammates who are open when he attracts the defense’s attention.
Prior to the district semifinal, Micaiah's left hand was hit by an errant pass during warmups. He said it didn’t hurt much, but his left pinkie was dislocated. With it pointed sideways, Terry called it “disgusting.” But with the help of an athletic trainer, it was bent back into place.
“I was wondering if I was going to be able to play,” Micaiah said, “and missing all last season, if I would have been out again, I was just frustrated.”
He needed a few possessions to adjust to the new feel. Micaiah lost his dribble and turned the ball over early on. Then he grew more comfortable. He finished with 32 points.
In the divisional championship last week, Micaiah suffered another injury, this time to his right hand. He subbed out less than two minutes in, but returned at the start of the second quarter.
Like he always does, Micaiah plans to keep playing.
“We've had some very talented teams in the past couple seasons,” Micaiah said, “but I'm the most confident this year that we can win a state championship.”
