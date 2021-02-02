After games, the stat Macy Mayer wants to know isn’t how many points she scored. It’s how many rebounds she pulled down.
For the 6-foot Bozeman senior, there’s satisfaction that comes with ending an opponent’s possession. Mayer calls rebounding her “forte.”
That’s the type of player Hawks head coach Erika Gustavsen enjoys coaching.
“That’s been something that she’s always kind of had,” Gustavsen said, “but as she’s gotten stronger and older and played more, it’s just kind of continued to grow. … That just says a lot about a kid if that’s the stat you’re focusing on.”
Mayer has helped power Bozeman (6-1) on its six-game win streak. The Hawks lost the season opener against Billings West but haven’t lost since.
Mayer, a team captain who signed to play at Montana Tech, has scored 17, 18 and 19 points in each of the last three games. She’s improved her scoring in recent years to pair with her already solid rebounding.
After ranking third in Class AA with 7.5 rebounds per game as a junior, Mayer averaged nine rebounds in the Hawks’ first six games this year. She’s also averaging a team-high 13.7 points.
“I think I’ve been benefiting off of teammates and just playing well together with my teammates,” Mayer said, “and have been scoring the ball some. It’s been good.”
Bozeman senior Macy Mayer works against Belgrade junior Naomi Reanier on Jan. 26 at Bozeman High.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
In her first three years of high school, Mayer played soccer in the fall, basketball in the winter and ran track in the spring. This year, she chose not to play soccer in order to spend more time gearing up for the basketball season.
Though she didn’t have many chances to play in the summer, she went to some tournaments in Idaho in the fall.
At first, Mayer thought it was weird to not have a structured practice for a high school team every day after school. But the extra time gave her an edge.
“That was really beneficial because usually I’m in soccer practice and I’m not getting as much shooting going on,” Mayer said. “So it was nice to have that head start before the season.”
Mayer said she’s spent the most time working on making shots around the rim. It’s a part of her game she felt she struggled with as a freshman. Her combination of athleticism and increasing strength has helped make her a more effective scorer.
She also knew as a senior she’d have to shoulder more responsibility this season. So the fall was also used to prepare for that pressure and emerge as a team leader.
“I don’t feel like there’s a lot of people out there that can guard her effectively just because she is very athletic,” Gustavsen said. “I think she’s very tough to guard. When she sets her mind to something, she’s going to go after it. That’s for sure.”
Hawks senior Macy Mayer goes to the net against the Rustlers' Lauren Lindseth on Jan. 21 at Bozeman High.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Against Great Falls on Jan. 23, the Hawks trailed by nine points at halftime. Mayer then scored 12 points in the third quarter.
It was Mayer’s favorite moment of the season so far because Bozeman came back and won. Gustavsen pointed to it as an example of how Mayer can take control of a game.
“She’s got in the weight room from the time she was a freshman,” Gustavsen said. “Gotten a lot stronger and focused on certain areas of her game and put in the time to get better. I think that’s definitely been showing these last couple years.”
Mayer’s selection as a captain was a testament to how her teammates view her. She’s earned their respect through her steady improvement the past few years. It’s paid off with the opportunity to play in college.
Until then, Mayer is focused on helping the Hawks.
“Just looking forward to playing with my teammates,” Mayer said, “and continuing to win some games and having fun.”
