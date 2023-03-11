BUTTE — With 2 minutes, 11 seconds remaining, Bozeman head coach Kati Mobley subbed out her senior starting five for the final time. Each player went down the bench, hugging coaches and teammates as their high school basketball careers ended.
That senior group — Tailyn Black, Avery Burkhart, Clara Fox, Megan Schell and Tyra Opperman — provided a “good lead up” for Bozeman’s future, Mobley said.
“They trusted the process of what we were trying to do,” Mobley said. “And when things were not going our way, they really stuck to it and stuck together. Especially in the last month and a half, we really started to click.
“They have nothing to hang their heads about. They really pushed us and put us in a position for the coming years.”
Mobley made sure her team knew that after East No. 4 seed Bozeman fell to West No. 2 Missoula Hellgate 53-37 in a loser-out game at the Class AA girls tournament Saturday morning. Black led the Hawks with 10 points. Burkhart added seven points and nine rebounds. Fox scored five and Opperman finished with four points and nine rebounds. Bozeman finished the season 6-19.
The Hawks entered the Eastern AA Divisional last weekend with just three wins, but upset both Great Falls CMR and Great Falls to earn a spot at state. That was the main goal when Mobley took over the program in 2021.
“At the end of the day, we wanted to play on Saturday at the state tournament, which we did,” Mobley said. “And coming in as a 14th seed — really ranked 14th in the AA — we surprised some people and they have absolutely nothing to be disappointed in.”
Mobley added that she was especially proud of her team’s effort against Hellgate — particularly in the second half — despite the contest being mostly one-sided.
Schell hit an early 3 to give Bozeman a 3-2 lead, but the rest of the quarter was all Hellgate. After the Knights (17-7) took the lead, Hellgate’s Alex Covill hit a layup and Alix Mund converted an and-1. Chloe Larsen added a layup to go up 13-3. The Knights ended the frame ahead 17-3.
Covill started the second quarter with another layup and a pair of free throws from Mund made it 21-3. Black then hit a 3 and Covill another layup. Several turnovers and missed shots followed until Bozeman junior Ava Epler hit a pair of free throws at the 3:40 mark. Junior Lucy Walling later added two more free throws and Opperman hit a free throw and a jumper to cut it to 27-13.
After Hellgate went into halftime leading 30-14, Black opened the third with a 3 and Opperman went 1 of 2 at the free throw line. But a Hellgate run built the lead back up to 40-18 after another Covill layup.
Covill led Hellgate with 14 points and seven rebounds. Larsen added 10 points and 10 rebounds and Mund finished with nine points and seven rebounds.
Covill (6-foot-6) provided a size mismatch inside, similar to the opening game against Gallatin on Thursday. Bozeman did outrebound Hellgate 36-32, but the Knights still found ways to get the ball inside consistently.
“She’s great,” Mobley said. “She knows what she does well and she sticks to it. And we unfortunately did not get a body on her and were not as physical with her.”
Hellgate continued rolling in the fourth. After a pair of free throws from Burkhart, Mobley made the final substitution and thanked her seniors.
“Just as a program, I’m super proud of our kids, our coaches,” Mobley said. “We have, I think, one of the most phenomenal fan bases in the state. And just seeing what we can do and how we represented Bozeman, I couldn’t be more proud.”
