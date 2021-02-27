After winning its first 21 contests of the season, Manhattan Christian lost its first game this year as Seeley-Swan remained undefeated with a 57-51 win over the Eagles in the Western C Divisional championship Friday in Deer Lodge.
The Eagles (21-1) will be the No. 2 seed from the West at the Class C tournament.
The Blackhawks (17-0) were up 20-5 after the first quarter and led by as many as 17 points later in the contest. But the Eagles responded by outscoring their opponent 18-15 in the second quarter, 12-10 in the third and 16-12 in the fourth.
After making 15 of 35 shots (43%) and 5 of 12 3-pointers (42%) in the first half, the Blackhawks were just 6 for 27 (22%) from the field and 0 for 5 from deep after intermission. Seeley-Swan made 10 of 21 free throws.
But the Blackhawks held on to the win.
Christian totaled 53 rebounds to Seeley-Swan’s 47. The Eagles recorded 29 offensive rebounds and scored 15 second-chance points.
Christian finished shooting 19 for 72 (26%), 5 for 22 (23%) from beyond the 3-point arc and 8 of 12 from the free-throw line.
Eliana Kuperus had another double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Kiersten Van Kirk also scored 12 points to go with five rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Ava Bellach added 11 points for the Eagles off the bench. Grace Aamot recorded nine points and five assists. Natalie Walhof led the Eagles with three steals to go with four points and six rebounds.
Seeley-Swan’s Sariah Maughan scored a game-high 20 points and added seven rebounds. Bethany Hoag recorded 12 points and six rebounds while Klaire Kovatch had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
