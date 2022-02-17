He’s not a typical 3-point shooter for Gallatin, but Raptors senior Rylan Schlepp found an opportunity to put one up from deep late in the third quarter.
The Raptors had just turned the ball over on an inbounds pass with less than 10 seconds left. Yet, amid the scramble, the ball ended up in Eli Hunter’s hands. He passed it to Schlepp as the clock was winding down, and Schlepp — falling out of bounds in front of the Gallatin bench — threw up a prayer at the buzzer.
The next thing he heard — besides the clock going off — was a swish.
“I knew we still had time on the clock,” Schlepp said. “I just kind of got it and chucked it up and it looked good. That was my first ever varsity three, so (now I’m) 1 for 1. That’s good.”
The buzzer beater was an early exclamation point on Gallatin’s 57-36 home win over Great Falls Thursday, a game in which the Raptors led the whole way. Schlepp led Gallatin with 16 points, while Tyler Nansel (15 points) and Eli Hunter (14 points) also scored in double figures.
“They played unselfish,” Gallatin head coach Michael Claxton said. “I didn’t think we forced too many shots tonight, which, at the high school level, is sometimes hard to find. But I thought we did a good job of sharing the basketball.”
Remembering the last time out against the Bison — a 48-46 road loss on Jan. 20 — was a significant motivator through the week for the Raptors. Claxton said he felt Gallatin beat themselves last game with physical and mental mistakes, and the team didn’t want to repeat things this time around.
Gallatin (7-8, 5-6 Eastern AA) and Great Falls (7-7, 4-6 Eastern AA) are also neck-and-neck in middle of the conference standings.
“We haven’t beaten this team on the varsity level (before tonight), and that’s huge to get this win,” Schlepp said. “We had to play good team basketball to get it done.”
Right before tipoff, Claxton was imploring his team to set the tone early on. He said it can be tough for a team traveling as much as three hours on a school night to play a game, and he wanted the Raptors to truly use their home court advantage.
And it couldn’t have started much better for Gallatin, as the Raptors opened the game on an 18-3 run. They ended the first quarter with an 18-10 lead.
“There’s been some games where we’ve struggled a little bit on the offensive end to find rhythm shots and to put points on the board,” Claxton said. “So we’ve been trying to establish more of a tempo, especially after we get stops on defense. So that was good to see early on that we were able to generate some stops, clear some rebounds and get the ball out and up the floor.”
And even when Great Falls would fight back — such as the 10-0 run from the end of the first quarter into the second quarter — Gallatin always had an answer, leading the entire game. That was a relief for Claxton to see his team respond and hold onto momentum.
“I think it’s a big thing, especially at this stage in the season,” Claxton said, “because we know with three games left in the regular season and going into tournament time, there’s not really room to let up. So we just try to maintain and keep trying to challenge our guys to keep bringing energy.”
That energy came from several players. There was Hunter drifting across the lane, absorbing contact and nailing a jumper for an and-1 opportunity. There was also Nansel, consistent from the free-throw line and helping to orchestrate the offense. But regardless of who had the ball, it was Schlepp who was the engine keeping this machine running.
He’d set screens to get Hunter open in the corner. He was there for putbacks if Gallatin missed a layup or from deep. He hustled on the defensive end for loose balls.
“That’s how I like playing basketball,” Schlepp said. “I always want it to be a team sport, and whatever I need to do (I’ll do it). I like doing the dirty work, getting down on the court. It’s always fun.”
Claxton has told Schlepp in the past that defenses can’t stop him inside. And on Thursday, Schlepp took that to heart.
“When he’s able to finish at the rim and generate points, that’s such a huge asset for our team,” Claxton said. “He’s a workhorse. I don’t know if I’d want any other big man in the state on my team outside of Rylan Schlepp.”
Gallatin hopes to build off this win, especially with three games remaining in the regular season. Claxton said seeding for the upcoming Eastern AA divisional tournament could come down to a single game, making every contest moving forward that much more important. That starts with a rematch against Great Falls CMR Saturday.
“Any time we can get an advantage over a team — whether that be the point (differential) in head to head games or by winning both games — that’s a motive of ours,” Claxton said. “It motivates us, just to establish the highest seed going into the tournament and going into the tournament with some momentum behind us.”