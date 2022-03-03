BELGRADE — As the last-second 3-point attempt from Bozeman’s Kellen Harrison bounced off the rim, Belgrade’s Ta’Veus Randle rebounded and launched the ball in celebration. And the Belgrade Special Events Center erupted along with him.
“It’s crazy. I could barely hear myself talking on the court,” Randle said of the home crowd. “But I love the support. It means everything to me.”
The home court advantage helped lift No. 8 seed Belgrade to the 53-50 upset of No. 1 seed Bozeman in the opening game of the Eastern AA divisional tournament Thursday. Randle — the top scorer in Class AA this season — led the Panthers with a game-high 29 points. Jackson Basye led the Hawks with 17 points.
“There’s going to be so many kids with detention from skipping school this morning,” Belgrade head coach Luke Powers said. “But you know what, it was fun. It was rocking. Just a great atmosphere, and this place is awesome.”
The win also marks the first time Belgrade (6-13) has beaten Bozeman since 2002, ending a 33-game losing streak to the Hawks. That includes two previous defeats earlier this season, such as the 52-23 loss on Feb. 24 at Belgrade.
“They had absolutely hammered us the other two times we played,” Powers said. “They were undefeated in Eastern AA. And the Eastern AA, east is beast, man. This conference is nasty.
“But it’s nasty enough where it’s scary for a 1 seed to come to our place — we had an advantage there — and open up a divisional tournament.”
One of the struggles for Bozeman (17-2) came from beyond the arc. Coming into this game, the Hawks had the top three 3-point shooters in Class AA — Bryson Zanto, Harrison and Basye — but the outside shots weren’t falling Thursday. The Hawks shot 7 of 37 from 3-point range.
“We’ve shot it well all year,” Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler said. “So we’ve talked as a team, you’re going to have one of those games and you’ve got to rely on some other things. This morning we just came up a little bit short.”
Despite those struggles, though, Bozeman controlled the majority of the game. The Hawks held a 17-16 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 31-23 lead at halftime. Harrison was providing quality minutes off the bench once again, scoring a team-high 12 points in the first half.
And they kept rolling after the break, as a Basye 3 gave Bozeman a 36-25 advantage — the Hawks’ largest lead of the game.
At earlier points this season, Powers said his team would have “imploded” when facing that type of adversity. But Belgrade had a different level of confidence Thursday.
It started with Randle and Kade Schlauch coming alive in the third quarter, helping the Panthers cut the lead to 40-36 heading into the final frame. Then it was Randle and Wyatt Russell — who had struggled throughout the game — hitting clutch shots late. In the final three minutes of play, Russell hit a pair of layups and Randle nailed another 3-pointer to give Belgrade the 53-50 lead.
Randle said the Panthers knew they needed a quick scores and a pair of stops late to seal the deal. Belgrade answered the call.
“We kept our good attitude. We knew we could come back,” Randle said. “Eleven points, seven points — that’s nothing. We could come back from that all day. And we did it.”
Powers said having a player like Randle on the team “gives you a shot against anyone,” but he was especially proud of the entire effort from the Panthers.
“We did a good job in the second half of taking care of the ball,” Powers said. “Wyatt Russell struggled some bringing the ball up the floor, and usually he’s pretty sound with it. But then he comes up with the huge layup at the end running down. Ta’Veus is flat-out incredible, but just what a performance by the entire team.”
As for Bozeman, Hostetler said the Hawks’ goals are still ahead of them. Instead of an expected appearance in the Eastern AA divisional championship game, Bozeman will have to punch its ticket to state in the consolation bracket.
“It’s a bad time to play a bad game,” Hostetler said. “But give them credit, they came out and played well. They were aggressive and knocked shots down, and we didn’t knock shots down.”
Hostetler added that he fully expects his veteran team to bounce back for the Hawks’ game Friday. The recovery was already starting as the Hawks left the locker room with Zanto consoling Harrison.
“We talked about it in the locker room, we have a mature group that has big character,” Hostetler said. “So I’m not worried about whether they’ll come back from this. They’ll come back and play well (Friday).”
Belgrade will move on in the championship bracket Friday. Powers said he and his team will take time to celebrate this win, but will have to quickly shift focus to their next opponent.
It’ll help having a player like Randle leading the way.
“We’ve got to come prepared no matter what,” Randle said. “Any team can knock any team off, just like we saw today. So we’re going to come ready tomorrow and we’re going to get after it.”
Next up, Belgrade will play No. 4 Billings Senior in the Eastern AA divisional semifinals at 3:30 p.m. Friday, while Bozeman will play No. 5 Great Falls CMR in the consolation quarterfinal at 9:30 a.m. Friday.