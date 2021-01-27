After leading by just nine points after three quarters, Bozeman shut out Belgrade in the final frame to win 57-29 in Belgrade on Tuesday.
Ty Huse led the Hawks with 21 points. Jackson Basye scored 12 points while Kendall Stromberg added 11.
Wyatt Russell led Belgrade with 15 points while Ta’Veus Randle scored 14.
Hawks girls win at home
Macy Mayer scored a game-high 18 points as Bozeman defeated Belgrade 56-30 on Tuesday at home.
Bozeman’s Avery Burkhart contributed 10 points while Payton Putnam added nine points and Emily Williams totaled seven.
Naomi Reanier led Belgrade with eight points.
