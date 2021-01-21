Bozeman led by four points at halftime and pulled away from Great Falls CMR in a 55-41 win Thursday in Bozeman.
The Hawks led the Rustlers 22-18 at the break. Then Bozeman outscored CMR 15-12 in the third quarter and 18-11 in the fourth to secure the victory.
Avery Burkhart scored 14 points for the Hawks. Emily Williams made four 3-pointers to total 12 points.
Bozeman went 9 for 12 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Bozeman boys cruise past CMR
Bozeman outscored Great Falls CMR in each quarter Thursday and rolled to a 66-45 victory in Great Falls.
Ty Huse led the Hawks with 19 points while Jackson Basye recorded 13 and Trent Rogers added 11.
Bozeman led 18-12 after the first eight minutes and 33-22 at halftime. CMR never scored more than 13 points in a quarter while the Hawks scored at least 15 in each frame.
Gallatin boys fall at Great Falls
Great Falls started strong against Gallatin and secured an 87-45 win Thursday in Great Falls.
The Bison led 27-9 after one quarter and stayed in front.
Garrett Dahlke led the Raptors with 10 points. Rylan Schlepp added eight points, and Eli Hunter pitched in seven. Gallatin went 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Gallatin girls lose to Great Falls
Gallatin and Great Falls were tied after one quarter. But the Bison pulled away after that point.
Alison Harns scored a team-high 14 points as Great Falls defeated Gallatin 50-29 on Thursday evening.
Averi Smith led the Raptors with seven points. Makinlee Naffziger added six while Avery Walker scored five.
