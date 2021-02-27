Bozeman’s defensive effort allowed the Hawks to take a 44-32 win at Billings Senior on Friday.
The Hawks (10-3) didn’t allow Senior to score more than eight points in any quarter until the fourth. This led to Bozeman taking an 11-5 lead after the first frame, 24-13 advantage at halftime and 34-19 lead after three quarters.
Macy Mayer led the Hawks by making 6 of 11 shots and 2 of 5 3-pointers for 16 points, including nine in the second quarter, to go with nine rebounds. Nicole D'Agostino chalked up 10 points and Emily Williams added nine after making three 3s. Gabby Klein totaled four points and five rebounds.
Senior’s Allie Cummings scored 15 points and Lily Johnson recorded 10.
Billings Senior defeats Bozeman boys on Hawks’ senior night
After falling behind early, Bozeman couldn’t catch up as Billings Senior defeated the Hawks on their senior night 60-42 on Friday at Bozeman High.
“Tough that we couldn’t do what we wanted,” Hawks senior Brady Lang said. “The main thing is when we’ve had a rough game, the game after we bounce back, compete and play hard.”
The Hawks (10-4) trailed 14-7 after one quarter, 29-20 at halftime and 41-31 going into the fourth. Senior outscored the Hawks by eight in the final frame.
Senior’s Jacksen Burckley scored a game-high 18 points.
“They made it tough on us, so kudos to them,” Hawks senior Padraig Lang said. “But at the same time, we’re going to get back to practice on Monday, get after each other and right our wrongs so we’re playing our best basketball by next Thursday.”
Ty Huse led the Hawks with 12 points. Tucker Macbeth had nine points while Padraig Lang added eight.
“We obviously didn’t shoot as well as we wanted to,” Macbeth said. “We just needed to keep fighting and keep playing. I’m proud of our guys. We did that. We’ve just got to look to the next step ... and bounce back from there.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.