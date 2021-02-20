After trailing by four points entering the fourth quarter, Bozeman outscored Great Falls by six points in the final frame to win 46-44 on Saturday at Bozeman High.
The Bison led 15-8 after one quarter and 25-22 at halftime. The Hawks (9-3) limited Great Falls to seven points in the fourth quarter while scoring 13.
Bozeman’s Macy Mayer totaled a team-high 13 points. Payton Putnam scored seven of her 11 points in the fourth quarter. Gabby Klein also chalked up 11 points.
Alison Harris led Great Falls with 20 points.
Great Falls CMR girls build up lead in win at Gallatin
Though Gallatin was winning by two after the first quarter, Great Falls CMR outscored the Raptors from there in a 66-56 win at Gallatin on Saturday.
CMR led 30-25 at halftime and 49-38 after three quarters.
Alex Madsen led CMR with 14 points while Chloe Pace had 12 and Shania Gardipee had 10.
Aspen Evenson paced the Raptors (0-12) with a game-high 18 points while making four 3-pointers. Makinlee Naffziger added 14 points, and Keaton Lynn scored 10.
The Gallatin boys (2-10) also lost at Great Falls CMR 65-51.
GF boys take early lead en route to win over Hawks
Great Falls led by 17 points after just one quarter on its way to defeating Bozeman 70-33 at home on Saturday.
The Bison led 39-14 at halftime and 56-22 going into the final quarter. Drew Wyman scored a game-high 21 points to lead Great Falls, which made nine 3-pointers. Tarel Rollins made five of those 3s for 19 points.
Ryan Barnes led the Hawks (9-3) with eight points.
