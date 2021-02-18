Bozeman scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to defeat Great Falls CMR 54-51 on Thursday at Bozeman High.
The Hawks (9-2) trailed 39-31 entering the fourth quarter, but they outscored CMR by 11 points after that. The Hawks made 10 3-pointers and 12 of 17 free throws.
Bozeman’s Bryson Zanto made five 3-pointers for 15 points, including two 3s in the final frame. Ty Huse also scored 15 points for the Hawks, 10 in the fourth quarter as he made 6 of 7 free throws.
Rogan Barnwell led CMR with 18 points.
The Hawks girls (8-3) also defeated CMR 47-36 on Thursday.
Gallatin girls lose at home to Great Falls
Despite a late comeback attempt, Gallatin couldn’t close the gap as Great Falls defeated the Raptors 49-37 on Thursday.
After the Bison led 20-8 following the first quarter and 35-14 at halftime, the Raptors outscored Great Falls 23-14 after intermission.
Aspen Evenson led the Raptors (0-11) with 11 points after she made two 3-pointers and a 2-pointer in the fourth quarter. Alison Harris paced Great Falls with 17 points.
Great Falls boys pull away in second half for win over Gallatin
Great Falls outscored Gallatin by 13 points after halftime for a 51-33 win on Thursday.
The Raptors (2-9) kept it close early, as they trailed 11-8 after the first quarter and 20-15 after the second. However, the Bison kept building on the lead en route to victory.
Gallatin’s Rylan Schlepp scored a team-high 13 points while Tyler Nansel had 10. Drew Wyman scored a game-high 21 points while Levi Torgerson had 16 for Great Falls.
