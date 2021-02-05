Billings Skyview outscored Bozeman by 15 points after halftime to win 59-41 on Friday.
Skyview took a 20-10 lead after one quarter, but the Hawks came back to cut the lead to three at intermission. However, Skyview scored 19 points in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth for the win.
Cami Harris led the Falcons with 16 points. Brooke Berry and Breanna Williams both scored 12 while MG Spotted Bear recorded 11.
Macy Mayer led the Hawks with a game-high 22 points while Gabby Klein scored nine and Emily Williams added eight.
Billings West boys secure home victory against Gallatin
Billings West raced to an early lead en route to a 61-49 win over Gallatin on Friday.
West led 21-7 after the first quarter and maintained its lead for the rest of the game. Neil Daily fueled West with 16 points while Sam Phillips and Zach Erbacher scored 10.
Tyler Nansel tallied a team-high 14 points for Gallatin while Rylan Schlepp scored 12, Eli Hunter added nine and Evan Cherry finished with eight.
Billings West girls take win at Gallatin
After a strong start, Billings West went on to defeat Gallatin 71-30 on Friday night.
West led 19-6 after one quarter and 43-14 at halftime. Kaitlin Grossman led West with 17 points while Kendell Ellis scored 12 points and Bella Murphy and Taylee Chirrick both totaled 10.
Averi Smith and Aspen Evenson tied for a team-high nine points for the Raptors.
Billings Skyview boys rely on defense to beat Bozeman
After not allowing Bozeman to gain much momentum, Billings Skyview went on to win 53-25 at home Friday.
The Falcons led 13-4 after one quarter, 23-9 at halftime and 39-12 going into the fourth frame. Payton Sanders led Skyview with 14 points while Ky Kouba added 13.
Bozeman’s Tucker Macbeth tallied a team-high eight points while Ty Huse and Trent Rogers both scored five.
