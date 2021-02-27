The Billings Senior boys were up by seven points in the first quarter and 14 at halftime on their way to taking a 66-53 win against Gallatin on Saturday.
Tyler Nansel and Rylan Schlepp tied for 14 points to lead the Raptors while Eli Hunter had eight and Garrett Dahlke had seven.
Jacksen Burckley led Senior with 19 points after making five 3-pointers. Liam Romei added 17 points.
Billings Senior girls win at Gallatin
Billings Senior took control of Saturday’s game early to win 57-24 at Gallatin.
The Broncs led 14-7 after one quarter, 31-15 at intermission and 42-21 going into the fourth quarter.
Allie Cummings led Senior with 14 points while Olivia LaBeau had 10.
Makyah Albrecht led the Raptors with eight points as Makinlee Naffziger had seven.
