BELGRADE — Players began jumping and cheering. Belgrade’s bench was cleared as the whole team joined in the celebration. Fans had erupted out of joy.
The Panthers hadn’t experienced this in a long time.
With both teams seeking their first wins of the season, Belgrade narrowly held on to beat Gallatin 40-38 on Friday at the Belgrade Special Events Center. This was the Panthers’ first victory against any opponent since December 2019 and against a Class AA program since their season opener in 1990.
Belgrade sophomore point guard Olivia Wegner said it felt like winning a state championship. The Panthers hadn’t won in her high school career.
That changed Friday.
“You get nervous and you could just kind of feel it all the way around,” Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte said. “But these girls fought. They wanted this bad. They have been wanting to win for so long, and they fought so hard. We finally got that elusive W, finally.”
Both teams committed several turnovers in the first half as a result of tough defense. Neither squad trailed by more than three points going into halftime, when the Raptors led 23-22.
“Both teams were pretty intense defensively,” Gallatin head coach Wes Holmquist said. “The will that everybody wants to win, sometimes that backfires on you because you try to do too much.”
Scoring opportunities were substantially more valuable in the low-scoring contest. Each Belgrade bucket elicited louder and louder cheers as the end of the game drew closer.
The Panthers gained a six-point advantage in the third quarter, but the Raptors, in their first year as a program, closed the frame with a 6-0 run which included four points from Avery Walker.
“I told them this was the game that we had to win," Nolte said. "This is another team that is basically the same kind of program as us, brand new and they’re kind of going through the same things that we’re going through. So this was the time for us to shine.”
The Raptors and Panthers entered the final quarter tied at 29.
Wegner seemingly secured momentum with less than four minutes to go when she scored on a drive despite a foul. But just a few moments later, Walker converted on a transition layup while also being fouled.
Grace Garvert, who led the Panthers with 12 points, hit a corner 3-pointer with about 2:20 remaining, giving her team a one-point lead. Just a few moments later, Gallatin took back control when Walker hit a 3 of her own.
But the Panthers closed out on a 4-0 run. They made enough crucial plays, especially defensively, to win.
Holmquist didn’t feel Gallatin lost because of any one particular moment. And a game like this, he added, shows the Raptors what they can improve on.
Though he would’ve loved to have seen Gallatin earn its first win, Holmquist believes the team is beginning to play more cohesively.
“I’m super proud of them,” Holmquist said. “We knew this was going to be a tough go. It was fun to be in a game and get these opportunities. I told them you have to go through these experiences in order to gain experience and learn from the mistakes and what we need to get better at and learn from the things we did well, which we did a lot of that.”
Makinlee Naffziger paced the Raptors with 13 points while Walker finished with 11. Naffziger hoped the Raptors would forget about their feeling of disappointment quickly so they could focus on their game at Billings Senior on Saturday.
“We had a lot of effort and were aggressive,” Naffziger said. “I definitely think it will help if we’re in that situation again.”
The Panthers, however, hope to remember Friday as the beginning of a new trend.
“We were in (the locker room) and we said, ‘This is our start to our winning streak instead of losing streak,’” Wegner said. “So we’re really excited about it, and we feel like it’s going to push us harder in games, feeling how good the win feels and how bad our losing feels.”
Bozeman boys use balanced effort for win at Billings Senior
Four Bozeman players scored in double figures, powering the Hawks to a 63-58 win at Billings Senior on Friday.
Bozeman’s Brady Lang tied a game high with 17 points. Jackson Basye scored 12 points, Tucker Macbeth added 11 and Bryson Zanto totaled 10.
The Hawks steadily built up their advantage, leading 36-27 at halftime and 50-37 after three quarters. Though Senior scored 21 points in the final period, the Hawks held on for the victory.
Bozeman girls take control early, beat Billings Senior
Bozeman led by 11 points after just one quarter en route to a 59-51 win over Billings Senior on Friday.
Senior nearly pulled off a comeback win, outscoring the Hawks 17-10 in the third quarter as Bozeman led by just three entering the final frame. But Bozeman recorded 20 points in the fourth to win.
Macy Mayer led the Hawks with 19 points while Gabby Klein had 11 and Felicity Schott added nine.
Belgrade boys come back to beat Gallatin
After a slow third quarter, Belgrade regained control in the fourth. Led by Ta’Veus Randle, the Panthers scored 23 points in the final frame to defeat Gallatin 42-38 on Friday.
Belgrade led 14-8 at halftime. While the Raptors outscored the Panthers 20-5 in the third quarter, Belgrade regained momentum in the win.
Randle scored 12 of his game-high 22 points in the final frame. He made three 3-pointers and was 7 of 9 from the free-throw line. Wyatt Russell added 10 points in the fourth quarter to finish with 14.
Rylan Schlepp led the Raptors with 12 points.
