Bozeman’s Ty Huse and Kendall Stromberg combined to score 31 points on Thursday, a total that outscored visiting Belgrade by themselves.
Huse scored 17 points, and Stromberg added 14 points, and the Hawks moved to 9-1 this season with a 65-30 win over the Panthers.
The Hawks hit six 3-pointers total. Huse and Kellen Harrison each hit one, adding to Stromberg’s four. Harrison and Jake Casagranda each tallied seven points, and Bryson Zanto scored six. Bozeman remained a perfect 6-0 in the Eastern AA.
Belgrade scored single-digit points in the first, second and fourth quarters, making it difficult to keep pace. Ta’Veus Randle led the Panthers (3-6, 1-4) with 13 points.
Skyview girls roll over Raptors
Gallatin scored three or fewer points in three different quarters Thursday against Billings Skyview and ultimately suffered a 90-18 loss.
The Falcons led 30-2 after the first quarter and 56-13 at halftime. The Raptors (0-10, 0-6 Eastern AA) managed just five more points after halftime.
Addie Swanson and Emma Hardman each scored five points to lead Gallatin. Makyah Albrecht scored four points, and Makinlee Naffziger and Aspen Evenson each contributed two points.
Skyview (7-2, 5-1) received 22 points from Brooke Berry, 17 points from Cami Harris, 10 points from Morning Grace Spotted Bear and nine points from Sydney Rude.
Gallatin boys can’t keep up with Falcons
Gallatin trailed Billings Skyview by just three points at halftime Thursday, but the Raptors weren’t able to complete a comeback. The Falcons won 62-46.
Rylan Schlepp and Garrett Dahlke each scored 12 points for Gallatin (4-6, 2-4 Eastern AA), and Noah Pickard scored five. Eli Hunter, Tyler Nansel, Jake Vigen and Nolan Gyselman all scored four points each.
Skyview (4-5, 3-3) was led by 18 points apiece from Lane Love and Payton Sanders. Austin Schaaf also scored nine.
The Falcons went 21 of 22 from the free-throw line, while the Raptors shot 9 of 21.
