Bozeman senior Ty Huse was named the Eastern AA boys basketball Offensive MVP and a First Team All-State and All-Conference selection Tuesday when postseason awards were announced for the 2021-22 season.
Joining Huse on the All-State and All-Conference First Teams was fellow senior teammate Jackson Basye. Hawks head coach Troy Hostetler was named the Eastern AA’s Coach of the Year.
Also receiving recognition from Bozeman were seniors Trent Rogers (Second Team All-Conference) and Bryson Zanto (Honorable Mention All-Conference) and sophomore Kellen Harrison (Honorable Mention All-Conference).
Gallatin junior Eli Hunter was named First Team All-State and All-Conference. Fellow Raptors senior Rylan Schlepp was named Honorable Mention All-Conference.
From Belgrade, senior Ta’Veus Randle was named Second Team All-Conference and classmate Wyatt Russell was Honorable Mention All-Conference.
On the girls side of Class AA, Bozeman senior Nicole D’Agostino and junior Avery Burkhart each earned Honorable Mention All-Conference. Joining them on that team were Gallatin senior Avery Walker and Belgrade senior Naomi Reanier.
Long leads Three Forks’ Class B honors
Three Forks senior Owen Long earned All-State honors in Class B after helping the Wolves win their first state title since 2001. Long also earned All-Conference First Team recognition alongside senior teammate Austin Allen.
Three Forks seniors Mikey O’Dell and Finn Tesoro were each named All-Conference Second Team.
From Manhattan, seniors Evan Douma (All-State and All-Conference First Team) and Markus Fenno (All-Conference Second Team) earned recognition.
From the Three Forks girls team, senior Jayden Woodland was named First Team All-Conference and senior teammate Ashlynn Swenson was on the second team. From Manhattan, senior Adele Didriksen was named Second Team All-Conference.
Manhattan Christian claims several honorees
After winning the first boys basketball state title since 2019, Manhattan Christian had four players honored with First Team All-Conference and All-State recognition in Class C.
Included in that group were junior Seth Amunrud and seniors Logan Leep, Mason Venema and Willem Kimm.
For Manhattan Christian’s girls, juniors Ava Bellach and Grace Aamot each earned First Team All-State and All-Conference honors. Senior Natalie Walhof and sophomore Katelyn Van Kirk were each named Second Team All-Conference.
