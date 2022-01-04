Prep roundup: Gallatin girls basketball sees progress in loss to Billings Senior; Bozeman girls lose to Billings West By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Jan 4, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wes Holmquist sees Gallatin taking steps in a positive direction.Those steps aren’t yet big enough to have resulted in wins, but incremental progress is a welcomed sight.The Raptors head coach watched his team score a season-high in points on Tuesday, but Gallatin’s defensive shortcomings helped result in a 58-46 loss to Billings Senior at Gallatin High. In addition to topping the team’s previous highest scoring output, Holmquist believes the Raptors played three good quarters and only one poor quarter. This was an improvement, he said, over the team’s tendency to play two of each during the first four games of the season.“We’re learning, we’re making progress, and my biggest thing is I want to see them compete,” Holmquist said. “That’s the best I’ve seen so far this year.”The Raptors (0-5) opened the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run, the product of a Makinlee Naffziger 3-pointer, two free throws from Avery Walker and a layup by Makyah Albrecht. That got Gallatin to within five points, at 43-38, the closest the game had been since the first quarter.Gallatin scored just seven points the rest of the way, and the Broncs (2-3) survived a sometimes chaotic last few minutes that featured several turnovers from both sides. A Naffziger 3-pointer in the final few seconds gave Gallatin its highest point total of the season, besting the 44 points against Kalispell Glacier on Dec. 18.Only five players scored for Senior, but three of them were in double digits. Lauren Cummings led with 22, Brenna Linse followed with 17 and Allie Cummings contributed 12. Linse was particularly tough to stop in the post.“We decided to try to pressure, see if we could disrupt them a little, make them a little uncomfortable,” Holmquist said, “and that left the baseline and the basket open a little bit.”Naffziger led the Raptors with 13 points, and Walker backed her up with 12. Melaina Springer finished with seven, and Albrecht tallied five.Walker said the team had probably its best practice of the season leading up to Tuesday’s game, and it showed in how the team communicated and played defense. “I think we played a lot better as a team together,” she said. “Our team chemistry was so much better. Working as a team was our biggest thing.”The Raptors trailed just 17-13 at the end of the first quarter, buoyed by five early points from Springer.Gallatin’s offense couldn’t keep its energy going in the second quarter, when the Raptors went more than six minutes before finding their first points. Naffziger broke that scoring drought with a pair of free throws. Walker later added five quick points with a 3-pointer and a layup, helping keep the halftime deficit to 35-21.In the third quarter, the Raptors moved the ball well to find opportunities to score. A Walker 3-pointer briefly brought Gallatin within 39-31, but a jumper by Linse and two free throws from Lauren Cummings comprised a 5-0 run to end the period ahead 43-31.“I think we’re moving forward,” Holmquist said. “Even if they’re not huge steps, we’ve got to keep moving forward. We can’t go backwards. That’s what I saw tonight. I thought we took a step forward for sure.”Bozeman falls against Billings WestBillings West improved to 5-0 this season with a 70-38 win over Bozeman on Tuesday. The loss kept the Hawks winless at 0-5.The Golden Bears scored 20 and 21 points in the opening two quarters, respectively, while Bozeman tallied just 15 total.Sara Priebe led the Hawks with 10 points. Tailyn Black added eight, Clara Fox had six and Emily Williams scored five.For West, Halle Haber and Taylee Chirrick each had 15 points, and Kaitlin Grossman had 10. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gallatin Free Throw Sport Basketball Team Wes Holmquist Layup Makinlee Naffziger Brenna Linse Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets