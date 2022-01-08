Prep roundup: Gallatin boys swimming shows well during weekend; Hawks, Raptors boys basketball win By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Jan 8, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Bozeman’s B Boyer swims in a 200 yard individual medley heat during the Bozeman Invitational on Friday at the Bozeman Swim Center. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Bozeman wrestler Avery Allen beats Great Falls’ Dylan Block during the semifinals of the 152-pound weight class at the Tom LeProwse Invitational on Saturday at Gallatin High. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Gallatin wrestler Kameron Amende picks up Billings Central's Jackson Wichman in the 132-pound weight class during the Tom LeProwse Invitational on Saturday at Gallatin High. Gallatin's boys won the 400-yard freestyle relay on Friday in 3 minutes, 43.36 seconds, aiding in the team's first-place finish at the Bozeman Invitational with 256 team points.The Raptors boys also placed second in the 200 medley relay in 1:50.71. Aeden DeGraw placed second in the 200 freestyle (1:59.64) and second in the 50 freestyle (24.13). Paul Nave was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.14), Cole Dyk was third in the 100 butterfly (1:05.83), Ardasher Usmonov was third in the 500 freestyle (6:31.34) and Alex Clapper was third in the 100 backstroke (1:01.80).Bozeman's boys and girls each placed fourth with 180 and 206 team points, respectively. Gallatin's girls placed ninth with 22 points. For the Hawks boys, B Boyer won the 500 freestyle in 5:40.95 and was third in the 200 IM in 2:16.61. The 400 freestyle relay team placed third in 3:58.70, and Bozeman’s 200 freestyle relay team was also third in 1:46.22.For Bozeman’s girls, Ella Dietrich won the 50 freestyle in 27.19 seconds, and Brynn King was third in the 200 freestyle in 2:13.98. And the 400 freestyle relay team placed third in 4:05.59.On Saturday, Gallatin’s boys were third at the Butte Montana Classic with 255.5 team points. Bozeman’s boys placed fifth (169). Bozeman’s girls placed third (232), and Gallatin’s girls were 12th (31).Dyk was third in the 500 freestyle (6:04.22), and DeGraw was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.47). DeGraw was also fourth in the 100 freestyle (53:03). The boys 200 medley relay team was third in 1:52.01, and the 400 freestyle relay team was third in 3:44.65.For Bozeman, the girls 400 freestyle relay team won in 4:13.77. Boyer was third in the boys 200 freestyle (2:00.47). King was third in the girls 100 freestyle (1:00.94), and Peyton Summerhill was fourth (1:05.02).Bozeman boys beat Billings WestBozeman jumped ahead early against Billings West on Saturday on its way to a 73-39 win on the road.The Hawks led 18-10 after the first quarter and 37-17 at halftime.Ty Huse led Bozeman (5-1) with 16 points, and Bryson Zanto followed with 13. Jackson Basye had 12 points, and Kellen Harrison contributed 10. Cooper Tyson led West with nine points.Raptors boys sneak past Billings SeniorBehind 16 points from Eli Hunter, including 13 in the second half, Gallatin earned a narrow 50-47 win over Billings Senior on Saturday.Rylan Schlepp added 13 points to the Raptors’ winning effort. Tyler Nansel contributed 10.Gallatin (4-2) overcame a three-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to win. The Raptors scored 16 points in the period while holding the Broncs to 10.Bozeman’s Allen wins at LeProwse InvitationalBozeman’s Avery Allen placed first at 152 pounds on Saturday during the second day of the Tom LeProwse Bozeman Invitational at Gallatin High.Allen went a perfect 5-0 during the weekend, winning each time by fall. He won the championship match at his weight by pinning Belgrade’s Logan Linn in 1 minute, 16 seconds.Also for Bozeman, Gavin Millard placed fifth at 182 pounds, earning falls for four of his five wins during the weekend. He beat Cody Todd of Billings Central by fall in 45 seconds in the fifth-place match. Jack Montoya was sixth at 126 pounds, winning three times by fall and once by decision. Eli Frisino placed eighth at 103 pounds after going 2-3 over the two days, winning both times by decision.For Gallatin, Kameron Amende earned fifth place at 132 pounds via forfeit by Idren Peak of Billings Senior. Amende won four other times, three by decision and once by fall. Felix Petersen was seventh at 160 pounds.Also for Gallatin, Lily Schultz was second at 132 pounds among girls. Maria Matosich was third at 138 and Trinity Brackett was fourth at 132 pounds.For Bozeman's girls, Kaitlyn Thorn placed fifth at 126 pounds after going 3-2. She won her final match by 8-4 decision over Tierra Hoffert of Billings Skyview. Gena Pannell was seventh at 138 pounds. Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 