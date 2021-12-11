Prep roundup: Gallatin boys swim team takes first win, Gallatin’s Lily Schultz earns victory By Chronicle Staff Dec 11, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Gallatin junior Eli Hunter shoots during a game against Butte on Saturday at Gallatin High School. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Gallatin junior Garrett Dahlke shoots a 3-pointer against Butte on Saturday at Gallatin High School. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gallatin boys swimming team earned its first-ever meet win to open the season during a Billings invite Saturday.The Raptors accumulated 74 points while Bozeman’s boys were fifth with 29.5 points. Bozeman’s girls were fourth with 56 points, and Gallatin’s girls were seventh with three points.Gallatin’s boys were first in the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 51.61 seconds. The team’s 400 freestyle relay was second in 3:44.48. Marcus Clapper won the 100 freestyle in 53.96 seconds and was third in the 200 freestyle in 2:01.13.Aeden DeGraw took a victory in the 50 freestyle in 24.18 seconds. He was also second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.04, which Paul Nave of Gallatin won in 1:06.51.In the 200 freestyle relay, Bozeman’s girls were runner-up in 1:56.69. The Hawks’ 400 freestyle relay was also second in 4:08.76.Brynn King was second in the 200 individual medley in 2:37.48 while Analise Belasco was third in 2:40.8. In 6:02.44, Corina Amundson was third in the 500 freestyle.For the Hawks boys, B Boyer won the 200 freestyle in 2:00.39. Their 400 freestyle relay was third in 4:02.41.Schultz takes first in KalispellWith three straight pins, Gallatin’s Lily Schultz won the 132-pound division at a Kalispell Flathead invite Saturday.Gallatin was ninth as a team with 49 points, while Bozeman was 15th with six.Schultz won by fall in 48 seconds over Katie Dolence of Ronan in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Schultz won by fall again, this time in 2:57, against Billings Skyview’s Evija Cagle. Schultz then won the championship against Lily McMahon from Flathead by fall in 2:34.Also from Gallatin, Payton Johnson and Anne Baldwin faced off in the 132B division’s consolation semifinals, with Johnson winning by 14-10 decision.Baldwin bounced back and won the fifth-place match by fall in 31 seconds against Skyview’s Allison Liwosz. Flathead’s Lily Conover beat Johnson by fall in 37 seconds in the third-place match.Johnson reached the semifinals with a bye and then lost to Raimey Hull from Flathead with an 8-4 decision. Conover defeated Baldwin by fall in 1:30 in the quarterfinals, but Baldwin responded by beating MyKayla Lewis of Skyview by fall in 2:03.At 113 pounds, Brianna Larsen won her first match with a 13-5 major decision against Alaina Willhite of Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart but then lost the next two.Bozeman’s Amber Van Cleave won a pair of matches at 152 pounds after losing in the first round. In the first consolation round, she was victorious in 4 minutes by fall against Raylee Parker of Billings Senior and again by fall in the second consolation round against Aubriana Momberg from Browning in 2:58. In the next round, Senior’s Natalka Rolfson defeated Van Cleave by fall in 2:20.Gallatin's Petersen, Bozeman's Allen find wins at Mining City Duals Gallatin won a pair of dual matches over the weekend at the Mining City Duals in Butte. The Raptors went 2-3 over two days, taking wins over Polson 63-6 and Browning 36-24.Felix Petersen, at 160 pounds, had four wins (results were not available for the Browning dual). Petersen won twice by fall, once by forfeit and a 4-1 decision.Landry Cooley, at 170 pounds, had three wins: two decisions and one fall. Cooper McGovern had three wins at 145 pounds. He won twice by pin and once by injury default. Oakley Woody secured two pins and a win by forfeit at 285 pounds.Sam Crawford and Kameron Amende each picked up two wins — Crawford both with falls, Amende with one fall and a decision.The Raptors had team losses to Helena Capital (42-33), Havre (45-22) and Columbia Falls (51-21).Bozeman went 1-4 over the two days, winning 54-18 against Missoula Hellgate.Hawks 152-pounder Avery Allen went 5-0, winning by fall three times, technical fall once and once by forfeit. Gavin Millard won by fall three times at 182 pounds, and Jack Montoya won twice by fall at 132 pounds.Bozeman suffered team losses to Great Falls CMR (46-30), Butte (71-6), Fergus (42-33) and Cut Bank (48-30).Raptors boys basketball beats ButteGallatin improved to 1-1 this season with a 76-67 win Saturday over Butte.Eli Hunter, after scoring 27 points in the Raptors’ 59-50 loss to Helena Capital on Friday, led all scorers with 25 points. He hit 10 of 14 free throws and a trio of 3-pointers. He was backed up by Garrett Dahlke’s 13 points, Rylan Schlepp’s 10 points and Tyler Nansel’s nine points.Jace Stenson led the Bulldogs with 18 points.Raptors girls basketball falls to BulldogsGallatin lost 54-39 to Butte on Saturday.Keaton Lynn led nine Raptors in the scoring column with nine points. Avery Walker and Melaina Springer each scored six points, and Makinlee Naffziger added five points.Gallatin scored eight points in each of the first three quarters before adding 15 in the fourth.Kodie Hoagland and Ashley Olson led the Bulldogs with 13 points each. Laura Rosenleaf added 10 points.