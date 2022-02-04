Due to production issues last night, the Wednesday's A section got reprinted instead of Thursday's. Our pressroom was able to catch the error, but they had already put out for delivery 2500 copies of the wrong A section. The Thursday A section will be reprinted and inserted into the Friday edition.
Three players reached double-figure scoring for Gallatin on Thursday, and the Raptors hung on for a 55-54 win at Billings West.
Eli Hunter led the Raptors with 19 points, and Rylan Schlepp followed with 18. Quinn Clark scored 10 for Gallatin, which snapped a five-game losing streak. The Raptors are now 5-7 and 3-5 in the Eastern AA. Garrett Dahlke and Tyler Nansel each scored four points to complete the team’s scoring.
Cooper Tyson led the Golden Bears (4-8, 1-7) with 17 points.
West held slim two-point leads after both the first and second quarters, but the Raptors led by one point after the third, at 40-39.
West girls earn win over Gallatin
Billings West held an 18-point advantage against Gallatin after the first quarter Thursday, and the Golden Bears maintained a sizable lead the rest of the way. They eventually claimed a 72-33 win to stay undefeated at 13-0 and 9-0 in the Eastern AA.
Aspen Evenson led the Raptors (1-11, 1-7) with nine points. Keaton Lynn followed with eight points, and Makinlee Naffziger supplied seven.
Taylee Chirrick and Layla Baumann each scored 14 points for West, which led 26-8 after the first quarter and 43-18 at halftime. Kaitlin Grossman also scored 12 points.
