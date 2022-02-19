Gallatin won its second consecutive game, and fourth in its last five, on Saturday and surged into third place in the Eastern AA.
The Raptors won 70-49 at Great Falls CMR to improve to 8-8 overall and 6-6 in the conference. Gallatin got out to a 20-8 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Quinn Clark led the Raptors with 22 points. He hit eight shots from the field and was 6 for 6 at the foul line. Eli Hunter scored 14 points, and Rylan Schlepp added 10. Garrett Dahlke scored eight points with the help of two 3-pointers, and Jake Vigen scored six.
Raef Newbrough led the Rustlers with 12 points.
Hawks boys hit 10 3s to beat Great Falls
Five different players each hit two 3-pointers for Bozeman on Saturday, and those 30 points ended up providing the winning margin in a 69-39 win over the Bison.
Ty Huse led all players with 17 points. Trent Rogers and Jackson Basye scored 13 and 12 points, respectively. Bryson Zanto scored seven and Kellen Harrison had six. All five players connected on shots from deep.
Bozeman (15-1, 12-0 Eastern AA) limited Great Falls to nine or fewer points in each of the first three quarters. Reed Harris led the Bison with nine points.
Well-rounded attack lifts Bozeman girls past Bison
Bozeman earned its fourth win of the season on Saturday thanks to an offense that came on strong after the first quarter.
The Hawks (4-12, 4-8 Eastern AA) trailed Great Falls 8-5 through eight minutes, but Bozeman scored 20 in the second quarter en route to a 50-34 win.
Nicole D’Agostino had 11 points, leading seven Hawks players who scored. Emily Williams had nine, Megan Schell and Tailyn Black each scored eight, Tyra Opperman added seven, Sara Priebe supplied four and Avery Burkhart contributed three.
Great Falls’ Ashlyn Jones hit five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, but no other teammate scored more than five.
Raptors girls lose to CMR on buzzer-beater
Gallatin looked to be in position for its second win of the season Saturday after Emma Hardman hit a jumper with 10 seconds left for a one-point lead against Great Falls CMR.
Kacey Christensen, though, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Rustlers a 42-40 victory.
Gallatin (1-15, 1-11) received a game-high 15 points from Makinlee Naffziger, who hit five 3-pointers. Hardman finished with nine points, and Aspen Evenson scored eight.
Christensen scored 12 points to lead CMR.
