Gallatin’s boys won their second straight game Saturday as three players finished in double-digit scoring.
The Raptors won 51-41 against Billings Senior behind 15 points from Eli Hunter. Quinn Clark added 13 points and Tyler Nansel supplied 12.
Gallatin scored nine points in each of the first two quarters but still led 18-13 at halftime. Fourteen points followed in the third along with 19 in the fourth. Rylan Schlepp scored six points, Logan Springer had four, including the team’s only 3-pointer, and Nolan Gyselman scored one.
Cactus Runsabove scored 14 points for Senior, and Jaiden Turner had 15.
Gallatin improved to 6-7 overall and 4-5 in the Eastern AA. The Broncs dropped to 7-6 and 4-5.
The Raptors will next face crosstown rival Bozeman on Thursday.
Raptors girls lose to Broncs
The Gallatin girls lost 51-26 Saturday against Billings Senior after scoring fewer than 10 points in three separate quarters.
The Raptors tallied just six points in the first half, with three points in each of the first two quarters. They scored 11 points in the third and then nine in the fourth.
The Broncs, meanwhile, tallied 16 points in the first quarter and another 18 in the second to build their big lead early.
Aspen Evenson led the Raptors (1-12, 1-8 Eastern AA) with 12 points, including two 3-pointers. Makinlee Naffziger scored four points, Keaton Lynn and Emma Hardman each scored three and Melaina Springer and Makyah Albrecht supplied two points.
For the Broncs (7-6, 6-3), Nigeria Long-Westmoreland and Anna Ostermiller each scored 17 points.
The Raptors play at rival Bozeman on Thursday.
