Prep roundup: Bozeman's Allen goes unbeaten at weekend meet; Raptors boys swimming shines By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Dec 18, 2021 Bozeman's Avery Allen, right, tries to capture the leg of Belgrade's Oden Currier during a match last season at Bozeman High. Gallatin senior Aeden DeGraw does a breaststroke lap during swim practice on Dec. 8 at the Bozeman Swim Center. Bozeman senior Avery Allen went 5-0 this weekend at the CMR Holiday Classic in Great Falls, earning the championship of the 152-pound bracket.Allen recorded four pins in his first four matches and then added a 15-1 major decision over Danyk Jacobsen of Park/Sweet Grass County in the final. He helped the Hawks to an 11th-place finish for the tournament with 120 team points.Gallatin had 63 team points and placed 32nd. Elsewhere for Bozeman, Jack Montoya recorded five pins and one decision as part of his weekend. He placed sixth at 126 pounds.Eli Frisino went 3-3 for the weekend and placed eighth at 103 pounds. He won twice by fall and once by decision, but he lost to Helena Capital’s Cashton Spolar in the seventh-place match.Hudson Weins won three times by fall and once by decision on his way to a 4-3 weekend and an eighth-place finish at heavyweight.For Bozeman’s girls, Kaitlyn Thorn went 5-1 with five pins en route to a third-place showing at 132 pounds. Teammate Gena Pannell placed sixth at 145 pounds after posting two wins by fall and one by forfeit.Felix Petersen was Gallatin’s only placer on the boys side, taking seventh at 160 pounds. All four of his wins for the weekend came by fall. For the girls, Maria Matosich placed fourth at 138 pounds. She won by fall three times but lost a 5-0 decision in the third-place match to Makenzee Neal of Billings West.Gallatin, Bozeman boys swimming compete well in Great FallsGallatin’s Marcus Clapper won the 50-meter freestyle and placed second in the 500 free on Friday, helping the Raptors boys to a second-place finish at a meet in Great Falls.Gallatin amassed 245 team points, just six behind Great Falls for the lead. Bozeman’s boys placed third with 164.5. On the girls side, Bozeman placed third with 209 points, and Gallatin placed seventh with 51.On Saturday, Gallatin’s boys won a meet consisting of only relays, putting up 102 points. Bozeman’s boys placed sixth (44). The Hawks girls team was third with 69 team points, while the Raptors were 10th (nine).In the 50 freestyle on Friday, Clapper won in 24.62 seconds. Bozeman’s Bo Dietrich and Belgrade’s Kody Jensen tied for second in 24.92. In the 500 free, Clapper finished in 5:42.43. Teammate Cole Dyk was third in 6:08.64.Gallatin won the boys 200 medley relay in 1:52.33, and Bozeman was second in 1:54.25. The Raptors were also second in the boys 200 free relay in 1:39.42.Aeden DeGraw placed second in the boys 200 individual medley in 2:17.26 for Gallatin.Bozeman’s B Boyer won the 100 backstroke in 1:02.05, and he was third in the 200 free in a personal-record time of 1:56.30. Dietrich was also second for the Hawks in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.68).For the Bozeman girls, Ella Dietrich was third in the 50 free (27.07) and fifth in the 100 free (1:02.03). In the same events, Brynn King finished in fourth place in 27.69 and 1:01.71, respectively.Bozeman boys beat Flathead to move to 3-0Trent Rogers scored 22 points Saturday to help Bozeman to a 74-46 win over Kalispell Flathead, keeping the Hawks undefeated at 3-0 this season. Joining Rogers in double-digit scoring for Bozeman were Kellen Harrison (13 points), Ty Huse (11) and Jackson Basye (11). Bryson Zanto added six points, and Jake Casagranda and Kendall Stromberg each had five in a well-balanced effort for the Hawks that included 11 3-pointers.Luca Zoeller had 15 points to lead the Braves.Bozeman led 25-13 after the first quarter and limited Flathead to six and seven points in the middle quarters, respectively.Glacier boys earn narrow win over RaptorsConnor Sullivan scored 20 points to lead a trio of Kalispell Glacier players in double-digit scoring, and the Wolfpack escaped with a 56-55 win Saturday against Gallatin.Trailing by that one-point margin in the final seconds, the Raptors fouled Glacier’s Noah Dowler. He missed both free throws, and Gallatin was able to get a 3-point attempt off at the buzzer. One referee called a foul, but the lead official overruled that decision, ending the game.Gallatin had led 44-38 going into the fourth, but the Wolfpack outscored the Raptors 18-11 in the period.Eli Hunter led the Raptors (2-2) with 18 points, and Rylan Schlepp added 10. Tyler Nansel scored eight, and Garrett Dahlke tallied seven.Ty Olsen contributed 11 points for Glacier, and Will Salonen scored 10.Glacier girls win at GallatinBethany Sorensen led nine Kalispell Glacier players in the scoring column Saturday with 21 points in a 69-44 win against Gallatin.The Wolfpack led 23-13 after the first quarter, and they added to the lead as the game wore on.Avery Walker led Gallatin (0-4) with 16 points. Keaton Lynn had nine points, and Makinlee Naffziger and Emma Hardman each added eight.Flathead girls defeat BozemanBozeman fell behind early Saturday and never recovered against Kalispell Flathead. The Hawks fell to 0-3 this season following a 58-40 loss to the Bravettes.Flathead led 17-7 after the first quarter and 28-17 at halftime.Emily Williams led the Hawks with 10 points. Tailyn Black netted a trio of 3-pointers and finished with nine points. Clara Fox contributed eight points.Maddy Moy led the Bravettes with 14 points, and Clare Converse added 11. 