Bozeman earned its second win of the season Saturday with a 46-36 victory over Great Falls.
Avery Burkhart led the Hawks’ offense with 17 points. She was backed up by eight points apiece from Tailyn Black and Tyra Opperman. Allie Megargel also had six points.
Bozeman trailed 11-8 after the first quarter, but 18 points in the second quarter helped put the Hawks ahead for good.
Raptors boys fall to CMR
Gallatin’s Rylan Schlepp scored a game-high 23 points, but the Raptors fell at home Saturday against Great Falls CMR by a score of 52-47.
The teams were tied at 24 at halftime, and CMR led by one, 39-38, going to the fourth quarter. In the final eight minutes, the Rustlers outscored Gallatin 13-9.
Eli Hunter had 10 points for the Raptors. Jake Vigen and Garrett Dahlke each added six.
Raptors girls lose to Rustlers
Great Falls CMR held a two-point lead against Gallatin after the first quarter Saturday, but the Raptors were unable to make a comeback. The Rustlers built their lead over the next three periods to earn a 63-52 win.
Makinlee Naffzinger led the Raptors with 12 points, and Keaton Lynn and Aspen Evenson each added 10. Emma Hardman also scored nine for Gallatin.
Gallatin boys swimming takes second place in Great Falls
Gallatin’s boys took second place while Bozeman’s boys were fourth on Saturday at the Stacy Frey Memorial Invitational In Great Falls. The Raptors had 170 team points, second only to Great Falls’ 212. Bozeman had 157.
The Hawks’ girls team placed sixth with 104 points, and Gallatin’s girls were 10th with 27.
Gallatin’s Aeden DeGraw placed second in the boys 50 yard freestyle in 23.86 seconds. He was also third in the 200 individual medley (2 minutes, 18.20 seconds). Teammate Paul Nave was right behind him in fourth in the 200 IM (2:22.20). Cole Dyke was seventh in the 200 freestyle (2:11.31).
In the 100 backstroke, Gallatin had Ardasher Usmonov (fourth, 1:12.13), Aaron Bergman (fifth, 1:15.15), Aaron Seitel (seventh, 1:15.90) and Ashton Ford-Veach (12th, 1:24.12) all place in the top 12 to earn points. Bozeman’s Ty Seymour was 11th in 1:23.48.
Bozeman’s B Boyer was fifth in the 50 freestyle (25.01) and fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:59.57). Bo Dietrich was third in the 100 freestyle (53.33), and teammate Parks Inlow was sixth (57.41). Dietrich was also second in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.08). In the 500 freestyle, Bozeman’s Ajax Geddes was third (6:00.68) and Eli Stevens was fifth (6:01.70).
In the girls 200 freestyle, Bozeman’s Brynn King was fifth (2:12.43), Peyton Summerhill was sixth (2:17.55), Corina Amundson was eighth (2:19.51) and Mallory Handelin was 11th (2:24.47). Bozeman’s girls were sixth in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:12.87, and Gallatin’s were seventh in 4:38.55. Bozeman’s boys were second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:46.92), while Gallatin’s were fourth (3:50.08).