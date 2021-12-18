Prep roundup: Bozeman girls fall to Kalispell Glacier, Gallatin boys win on road By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Dec 18, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Gallatin senior Keaton Lynn shoots a free throw during a game against Kalispell Flathead on Friday at Gallatin High. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Gallatin senior Melaina Springer plays defense against Kalispell Flathead on Friday at Gallatin High. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Gallatin senior Melaina Springer dribbles the ball against Kalispell Flathead on Friday at Gallatin High. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After Kalispell Glacier scored almost instantly, Avery Burkart countered with a bucket on the ensuing possession to tie the game for Bozeman.In only a few moments, it was evident the contest would be a challenging battle.The Hawks (0-2) gained the lead in the first half, but Glacier battled back and held on for a 60-53 win Friday at Bozeman High. “Defensively, we stepped up. We were really active. We were scrambling, making plays that we needed to. And offensively, we were patient and getting the ball where we needed it,” Bozeman head coach Kati Mobley said of the opening two quarters. “Second half, we came out, we were really flat on the defensive end. … You can’t win a game giving up 39 (points) in a half.”The fourth quarter was filled with intense moments. Nicole D’Agostino made a basket despite a foul, leading to Bozeman supporters shouting in excitement as the Hawks cut the lead to four.Clara Fox later sank a 3-pointer, and with a foul shot, recorded a four-point play to again slash Glacier’s lead to four. Again, noise ensued.But Glacier’s defense proved to be too difficult to score against often enough. Mobley pointed out the Wolfpack’s defensive pressure led to turnovers which set them up for easy layups.“That’s on us,” Mobley said. “We’ve got to take care of the ball. We’ve got to make sure we have that defensive presence.”The Hawks took control to start after Burkhart blocked a shot to hold Glacier’s lead to one point. Then she used a pump fake before making a shot to give her team a one-point advantage.While being dominant on rebounds, the Hawks closed the first quarter with a 10-3 run. With about two minutes left in the frame, Bozeman used efficient ball movement to find Fox open for a 3-pointer from the left wing.“I think we passed up a lot of good shots for great shots, which is really good,” Fox said. “And then we played really hard defense and we wouldn’t let them cut, and we were just talking a lot more than we did the second half. We had a lot more rebounds in the first half.”Burkhart scored eight points and Fox added seven in the first half alone. This eclipsed their game high from their previous contest, a 33-25 season-opening loss to Helena High last week.Mobley noted the Hawks were more aggressive offensively in their second contest.“I think we made a step in the right direction,” Burkhart said. “We definitely have grown more as a team. … We’re going to learn from it, and we’re just going to continue to work on that and be better next time. Close games are what make you a better player.”Glacier scored four unanswered to cut Bozeman’s lead to as many early in the second quarter.Again the Hawks answered. Burkhart scored on an inbounds pass with about 4:40 to go before halftime. She then scored on a fast break, giving the Hawks an eight-point lead again.Fox hit a 3-pointer, then Sara Priebe made a jumper and followed with a fast-break bucket on an assist from D’Agostino as part of a 9-0 run for a 13-point advantage. But Glacier kept the game close thanks to its full-court press.“They were just taking a lot of good shots, and their shots were falling,” Fox said. “We just weren’t closing out as fast as we should have.”Bozeman led 29-21 at halftime. Glacier needed little time to erase that deficit. Less than three minutes into the second half, Sidney Gulick, who finished with 13 points, scored on a drive and a jumper to tie it at 31.Fox made a basket to give Bozeman the lead back. But Reese Ramey, who concluded with 10 points, scored on a drive for another tie. Then Gulick also drove and, despite a foul, gave Glacier its first lead since the first quarter.After scoring 21 points in the first half, the Wolfpack scored as many in the third quarter alone. Burkhart’s layup and putback on consecutive possessions gave the Hawks the lead again, but a layup by Sarah Downs in spite of a foul gave Glacier the advantage going into the final frame.Noah Fincher paced Glacier with 14 points. Fox had 15 points for Bozeman, while Burkart had 14 and Priebe had 10.Burkart believed energy was the difference between the first and second half. She added the Hawks will aim to play with the same energy they did in the first half for the rest of the season.“We played really hard the first half, played really fast,” Fox said. “I felt like we played better than we did last week, which was a plus, and we’re definitely progressing.”Gallatin boys take early lead, hold on for win at FlatheadGallatin led by nine points at halftime and seven after three quarters en route to a 58-52 victory at Kalispell Flathead on Friday.The Raptors (2-1) gained their advantage at intermission after Eli Hunter sank two 3-pointers as part of eight points in the second quarter. He ended up with a game-high 15 points after making four 3s.Tyler Nansel added 14 points after going 6 of 6 from the free-throw line while Quinn Clark contributed 11.Kalispell Flathead girls take win at GallatinAfter scoring 15 points in the first quarter and 14 in the second, Kalispell Flathead won 53-25 at Gallatin on Friday.Maddy Moy scored a game-high 20 points for Flathead while Kennedy Moore added 11.The Raptors (0-3) scored two points in the first quarter, three in the second, nine in the third and 11 in the fourth. Keaton Lynn led them with eight points. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. 