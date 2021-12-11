Prep roundup: Bozeman, Gallatin basketball teams fall to open seasons By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Dec 11, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Helena Capital boys beat Gallatin in season openerTrysten Mooney scored 28 points as Helena Capital won at Gallatin in the Raptors’ first game of the season Friday.Mooney scored nine of his points as the Bruins took a 22-7 lead after one quarter. The Raptors closed the deficit to 29-27 by halftime. Capital led 42-36 following the third quarter. Eli Hunter paced the Raptors with 27 points while making 9 of 12 free throws. Capital’s Jacob Curry added 16 points.Helena High girls win at home against BozemanHelena scored 24 points in the second half to defeat Bozeman 33-25 at home Friday in Bozeman’s season-opening game. The Hawks trailed just 9-8 at intermission, but Helena outscored them by three points in the third quarter and four in the fourth.Logan Todorovich led Helena with 12 points, eight in the fourth quarter. Avery Burkhart and Clara Fox both scored six points for Bozeman.Helena Capital defeats Gallatin girlsMegan Swanson scored 18 points as Helena Capital defeated Gallatin 68-28 on Friday in Helena.Jada Clarkson added 16 points while Parklyn Heller contributed nine points and 12 rebounds for the Bruins.Avery Walker paced the Raptors with 10 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 2 of 3 from 3-point range. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Helena Capital Gallatin Sport Basketball Raptor Trysten Mooney Point Bozeman Fall ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets