Bozeman’s boys hit 12 3-pointers on Saturday en route to a 20-point win and an unblemished record in the Eastern AA.
The Hawks turned in a 66-46 win against Billings Skyview to close the regular season with an 18-1 record and a 14-0 mark in the conference.
Ty Huse hit a pair of those 3s and finished with a team-high 15 points. Kellen Harrison hit three shots from deep and tallied 11 points. Trent Rogers scored 14 points with the help of one 3-pointer. Jackson Basye had nine points all via the long ball, and Bryson Zanto added six points from a pair of threes.
Bozeman will take the top seed into next week’s divisional tournament in Belgrade.
The Hawks held a 16-12 lead after the first quarter against the Falcons, who will have the second seed next week. Bozeman added 21 points in the second quarter and led 37-22 at the half. The Hawks led by 24 through three quarters.
Lane Love scored 11 points to lead Skyview.
Hawks girls close with loss to Skyview
Bozeman’s girls finished the regular season on Saturday with a 56-25 loss to Billings Skyview.
The Hawks are now 5-13 overall and 5-9 in the Eastern AA. They will continue the season at the divisional tournament next week in Belgrade.
The Falcons led 12-4 after the first quarter and limited Bozeman to fewer than 10 points in the second and third periods as well. Skyview added 15 points in the second and 14 in the third, building a 41-15 lead through three quarters.
Clara Fox led the Hawks with eight points. Emily Williams added six points, Nicole D’Agostino had five and Avery Burkhart, Tailyn Black and Allie Megargel each scored two.
