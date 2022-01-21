After falling behind by two points at halftime, Bozeman took control in the second half against Great Falls CMR on Thursday.
The Hawks moved to 7-1 this season, and 4-0 in the Eastern AA, with a 66-51 win. Bozeman outscored the Rustlers 33-16 in the final two quarters. CMR (2-3, 0-1) had led 35-33 at the break.
Ty Huse led all players with 22 points, aided by five 3-pointers. Trent Rogers, with a trio of 3s himself, had 16 points. Overall, Bozeman hit 13 shots from deep.
Raptors boys suffer loss
Gallatin was limited to just five points in the fourth quarter on Thursday and eventually suffered a 48-46 loss to Great Falls.
The Raptors (4-4, 2-2 Eastern AA) had led 41-35 going into the final period, but the Bison (5-2, 2-1) scored 13 points in the final eight minutes to go ahead by the end.
Eli Hunter led the Raptors with 17 points, Rylan Schlepp had eight points and Noah Pickard scored seven.
Raptors girls lose to Bison
Gallatin was limited to single-digit points in the first and third quarters on Thursday and ultimately lost 53-49 against Great Falls.
Avery Walker led the Raptors (0-8, 0-4 Eastern AA) with 18 points, and Melaina Springer followed with 10 points. Emma Hardman tallied eight points, and Makyah Albrecht scored six.
Ashlyn Jones led the Bison (2-5, 2-1) with 19 points.
Bekkestad wins RMISA Invitational Slalom, Bobcats sit second
Fresh off its runner-up performance at the MSU Invitational, the Montana State ski team continued its early season successes in slalom as the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association Invitational opened Thursday with slalom at Bridger Bowl.
The RMISA Invitational is a conglomeration of three races held at three separate venues: Bridger Bowl, Park City, Utah and Fairbanks, Alaska.
Bobcat sophomore Kristiane Bekkestad captured the women’s slalom with a two-run total of 1 minute, 46.69 seconds. Her 52.89 clocking was the fastest in the opening run, and the product of Aal, Norway totaled 53.80 in the second race to edge out Denver’s Katie Hansen, who posted a time of 1:47.25.
Also scoring points for the Bobcat women were Nellie Talbot, 13th in 1:49.45, and Brynne Hitchcock, 14th in 1:49.56. Ylva Falksete and Tegan Wold finished 18th and 23rd, respectively.
For the second consecutive day, Henry Heaydon and Dawson Yates posted top-10 finishes on the men’s side. Heaydon, a freshman from Avon, Colorado, placed fifth in 1:43.16, while Yates was ninth in 1:43.66. Riley Seger completed MSU’s scoring, finishing 11th in 1:43.92.
Westminster’s Francesco Gori captured the men’s slalom crown in 1:42.00.
Also posting finishes for MSU were Jamie Casselman, 14th in 1:44.05, Isak Staurset, 16th in 1:44.32, and Zak Vinter, 27th in 1:47.08.
After two events, Denver sits atop the team standings with 159 points. The Pioneers are followed by MSU (150), Utah (149), Westminster (137), Colorado (103), Colorado Mountain (90) and Alaska Anchorage (75).
The giant slalom races will be held on Sunday in Park City, Utah.