Bozeman took care of business against Billings Skyview on Friday, as the Hawks cruised to a 65-38 road victory over the Falcons.
The Hawks jumped out to a 17-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, before taking a commanding 39-19 lead at halftime.
Trent Rogers led the Hawks with 18 points, while Ty Huse was right behind with 16 points. Payton Sanders led the Falcons with 12 points.
The Hawks (10-1, 7-0 Eastern AA) will next host Billings West on Tuesday.
Bozeman girls come up short against Skyview
Bozeman fell to Billings Skyview 64-43 at home on Friday.
The Hawks kept it tight early, narrowly trailing the Falcons 12-11 at the end of the first quarter. However, Skyview later pulled away, taking a 54-35 lead at the end of the third quarter.
The Falcons had four players score in double figures, including Brooke Berry (16 points), Breanna Williams (15), Morning Grace Spotted Bear (12) and Cami Harris (12). Emily Williams led the Hawks with 14 points, with Allie Megargel adding 11 points.
Bozeman (2-9, 2-5 Eastern AA) will next play at Billings West on Tuesday.
Raptors boys fall to Belgrade
Gallatin couldn’t hang on to a slim one-point halftime lead against Belgrade on Friday and eventually lost 52-42.
The Raptors trailed 12-10 after the first quarter but took a 21-20 lead into the break. They were out-scored 32-21 in the second half, however.
Eli Hunter led Gallatin (4-7, 2-5) with 13 points, and Rylan Schlepp followed with 10. Noah Pickard contributed eight points.
Wyatt Russell scored 20 to lead Belgrade (4-6, 2-4), and Kade Schlauch added 19. Ta’Veus Randle supplied 10.
Bozeman girls, Gallatin boys swimming take second at Butte meet
At the Butte January Splash on Friday, Bozeman’s girls and Gallatin’s boys teams each placed second with 379 and 443 team points, respectively. Bozeman’s boys placed third with 236 team points. Gallatin’s girls had their highest placing of the season, fifth, with 167 points.
Bozeman’s girls occupied the first three spots of the 200 yard freestyle with Annika Lawrence (2 minutes, 13.39 seconds), Corina Amundson (2:17.25) and Peyton Summerhill (2:19.52). Lawrence was also third in the 50 freestyle (27.61), while teammate Ella Dietrich was fourth (27.76). Dietrich also took third in the 100 freestyle (1:03.07).
In the 500 freestyle, Amundson took first (5:58.09), Summerhill was third (6:11.74), Mallory Handelin was fourth (6:33.57) and Mae Madison was fifth (6:33.90). Brynn King was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.31) and the 200 individual medley (2:31.45). Bozeman’s girls also won the 400 freestyle relay (4:06.32), placed second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.49) and fourth in the 200 medley relay (2:14.51).
Gallatin’s boys placed second in each of the relays, swimming 1:51.30 in 200 medley, 1:39.21 in the 200 freestyle and 4:11.36 in the 400 freestyle. Aeden DeGraw was second in the 100 freestyle (54.17) and the 50 freestyle (23.67). Teammate Alex Clapper was third in the 200 freestyle (2:07.48) and the 100 freestyle (54.33).
In the 200 IM, Paul Nave was first (2:17.43) and Cole Dyk was third (2:25.81). Dyk was also third in the 500 freestyle (5:56.89). Kyle Kirkwood was third in the 100 butterfly (1:09.86) and seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.67).
Bozeman’s boys won the 400 freestyle relay (3:47.61), placed third in the 200 medley relay (1:53.51) and finished fourth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.85). Eli Stevens was second in the 200 IM (2:24.67) and third in the 100 backstroke (1:01.92). B Boyer took third in the 100 butterfly (1:02.58) and fourth in the 100 freestyle (54.55).
Gallatin’s Mal Gregory was sixth in the 50 freestyle (28.49) and eighth in the 100 freestyle (1:04.54). Kea Elgin was fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:20.70) and seventh in the 500 freestyle (7:11.36). Rosalie Elder was eighth in the 500 freestyle (7:14.887) and 12th in the 100 backstroke (1:20.27). Gallatin’s girls were fourth in the 400 freestyle relay (4:39.57).