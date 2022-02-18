Bozeman led from the outset of Thursday’s game against Great Falls CMR and took a 17-point lead after the first eight minutes.
The Hawks’ lead only grew as they went on to win 88-50, a 38-point margin spurred by a 12-of-18 performance from 3-point range.
Bozeman (14-1, 11-0 Eastern AA) added 23 points in the second quarter and led 52-25 at halftime. The Rustlers, by comparison, scored 12 and 13 points in the first two quarters, respectively.
Jackson Basye led the Hawks with 21 points with the help of three 3-pointers. Ty Huse followed with 19 points, Trent Rogers scored 11 and Kellen Harrison added 10. Bryson Zanto scored nine points and was credited with 10 assists. He, Rogers and Huse all had three steals.
Rogan Barnwell scored 13 points to lead CMR (6-6, 4-4). Raef Newbrough had 12, and Gavin Grosenick supplied 11.
Hawks girls fall to Rustlers
Bozeman held a two-point lead over Great Falls CMR after one quarter on Thursday, but the Rustlers' offense woke up in the second quarter.
CMR eventually claimed a 45-18 win. After scoring just four points in the opening quarter, the Rustlers added 17, 12 and 12 in the next three, respectively. The Hawks were held to single digits in each quarter: six, four, five and three.
Avery Burkhart led Bozeman (3-12, 3-8 Eastern AA) with six points. Tailyn Black followed with four. Emily Williams and Sara Priebe each contributed three points, and Megan Schell supplied two.
Lauren Lindseth led CMR (8-7, 7-4) with 14 points.
