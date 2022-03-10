Plentywood’s Liv Wangerin admitted there was a little bit of revenge on the Wildcats’ minds when they opened their state basketball tournament run Thursday.
Four months ago, they had met the Eagles in the Class C volleyball tournament in the state volleyball championship where the Eagles had come back to win two games and take the title.
They removed any possibility of a similar outcome early Thursday when the Wildcats jumped out to a 17-3 lead after the first quarter and outscored the Eagles 19-5 in the second en route to a 56-13 victory.
They were opportunistic defensively and scored 26 points off turnovers compared to none for the Eagles.
Wangerin led the Wildcats with 20 points and nine rebounds and Emma Brensdal chipped in 13 points with seven rebounds. Annie Kaul added nine points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Manhattan Christian’s Natalie Walhof scored five points to lead the Eagles as they struggled to gain momentum. They shot just 5 of 38 overall (13.2%) for the game.
Grace Aamot and Ava Bellach each scored three points, but they shot a collective 2 of 19 from the field. Bellach also had two of the team’s three assists. Reese Nieuwenhuis scored Christian’s two last points.
Plentywood won the third quarter 9-3 and the fourth quarter 11-2 on its way to the lopsided margin.
The Wildcats shot 23 of 47 overall (48.9%) and 7 of 18 on 3-pointers (38.9%).
Plentywood will face Roy-Winifred in the semifinal Friday at 7:30 p.m. Ekalaka and Manhattan Christian will try to stave off elimination by meeting Friday at 11 a.m.
