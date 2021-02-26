After not scoring at all in the first quarter, Owen Long concluded with a game-high 25 points to lead No. 4-seeded Three Forks to a 75-56 win over No. 3 Jefferson in a District 5B loser-out game on Friday.
The Wolves will host Sweet Grass County in the third-place game on Saturday.
Though Long didn’t score right away, Three Forks still led 21-10 after one quarter. Jacob Buchignani made two 3-pointers for eight points and Austin Allen scored nine in the first frame. Buchignani ended up with 19 points after making four 3s, and Allen finished with 15 points.
Then Long scored 10 of Three Forks’ 15 points in the second quarter. The Wolves led 36-24 at halftime and 57-45 after three quarters.
Jefferson’s Trent McMaster scored 16 points while Joey Visser had 13 and Braden Morris had 12.
