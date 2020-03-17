Three Forks v Sweet Grass Boys Hoops 6 (copy)
Three Forks’ Micaiah Hauser drives to the hoop against Sweet Grass County during the District 5B semifinals at the Belgrade Special Events Center.

 Ryan Berry/Chronicle

Seniors Micaiah Hauser and Dustin Dalke of Three Forks and junior Caden Holgate of Manhattan were named to the Class B all-state team and all-District 5B first team.

Manhattan senior Kyle Hotvedt and sophomore Finn Tesoro as well as Three Forks senior Zach Pitcher were all-conference second team selections.

The Three Forks boys beat Manhattan in the District 5B championship and advanced to the Class B semifinals before falling there. Manhattan made a run to the Southern B Divisional.

On the girls side, Three Forks senior Kendall Lynn was named to the all-District 5B first team while fellow Wolves senior Breanna Bloch made the all-conference second team.

The Wolves earned a place in the district championship and the divisional tournament this season.

