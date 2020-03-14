Mark Ator was certain the Class AA basketball tournaments would continue at the beginning of the week.
In his 16 years as MHSA executive director, Mark Beckman said canceling the tournaments was perhaps the most difficult decision he’s made. But he believes the correct call was made at the right time.
“We had a great plan,” he said. “We were very organized and prepared. We went through and evaluated all of the information we had available to us. We went to the resources we needed to go to. We went to experts and then made and looked at the information there and made, I think, the best decision.”
Beckman iterated how the MHSA was in consistent contact with the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services throughout the week. He said he relied on the officials from there to inform his decision-making.
Beckman also said he talked to members of high school activities associations in nearby states. Montana, according to USA Today, was the last state to hold high school athletics events without attendance restrictions. Beckman felt Montana was different with no known cases of coronavirus until Friday.
He was on a conference call with the health department at 4:30 p.m. Friday, and because no cases were yet confirmed, the threat level was considered low. Then Gov. Steve Bullock announced those four cases of coronavirus, one each in Gallatin, Yellowstone and Silver Bow counties. The Class AA tournaments were in Bozeman, the Class A tournaments were in Billings and the Class B tournaments were in Butte.
Beckman spoke with members of the MHSA board and state health department and discussed how transmission possibilities rose, which led to his decision to cancel.
“It was difficult. There’s two sides for sure,” Beckman said. “There’s a side that believes we shouldn’t have taken the chance and played the tournaments or started them because of the whole thing going on throughout the county.
“But then there are others that were in support because there were no cases, who are now unhappy that we just didn’t continue and finish them. There’s a lot of opinions there, and we respect them all, but I believe we evaluated the information we had and made the best decision. … But we’ve never been through this before.”
Ator and Beckman said the safety of the teams and fans were top priority.
“Things are tough,” Ator said. “You’re danged if you do, danged if you don’t. Are you using your heart or your head to make decisions?”
Ator, as the host AD in Bozeman, agreed with the MHSA to begin the tournament with no confirmed cases in Montana. And he agreed with the choice to call it off Friday night.
“It was definitely the strangest week I’ve had as an AD in quite a while,” Ator said. “Being at a tournament and wondering if we were going to get shut down, it was different. It was hard. I love basketball tournaments, and I felt bad for the kids.”
Because the final games played were the tournament semifinals, the teams that made the title games were named co-champions.
Beckman heard from those upset that the remainder of tournaments were canceled. Some teams, like Bozeman’s boys, were in contention to win trophies. Players and coaches were hopeful they could still compete.
Instead, the tournaments were stopped, and seniors around the state learned they had played their last games. Beckman was happy the state tournaments were at least held for two days rather than calling them off before they even began.
“That’s the way it is,” Ator said. “They went out and played one of their best games of the season yesterday. So I think when they look back on it, it will be a good memory.”
Beckman said MHSA board members are planning on organizing a conference call in the next few days to talk about options for spring sports.
Ator has visited with other ADs from Class AA schools. While students are off this week, Ator plans for practices to resume as long as classes are in session.
While most spring sports are outdoors and people are spaced out during them, Ator pointed out Bozeman’s track and field team is estimated to have close to 200 participants. Track meets are usually large gatherings, he added, and require travel.
Ator said whether Bozeman sports resume isn’t up to him. He’s simply waiting to hear from Bozeman’s school board and the MHSA as further information comes from health officials.
“The safety of the kids,” Ator said, “is always going to be the driving force of what to do.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.