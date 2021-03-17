Manhattan v. Three Forks, District 5B Tournament (copy)

Manhattan and Three Forks were both represented well when Class B honors were announced this week.

Manhattan seniors Caden Holgate and Tate Bowler were both named as all-state and first-team all-conference selections. Three Forks junior Owen Long also earned a spot on both of those teams.

Austin Allen, another Three Forks junior, was named second-team all-conference, as was Finn Tesoro, a Manhattan junior.

On the girls side, Three Forks junior Jaden Woodland was named second-team all-conference.

The Manhattan boys finished the season 19-3 and as the Class B runner-up. The Three Forks boys went 8-15 and lost in the Southern B Divisional. The Three Forks girls went 3-16.

