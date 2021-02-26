Manhattan allowed just four points in the first half as the No. 6-seeded Tigers defeated No. 5 Three Forks 48-30 in a District 5B loser-out game Friday night.
The Tigers led 11-2 after the first quarter and 25-4 at intermission. Though the Wolves outscored the Tigers 26-23 after that point, Manhattan held on for a win.
Olleca Severson led the Tigers with 21 points, which were all scored in the first three quarters. Sophie Duffin added eight points for Manhattan.
Ashlyn Swenson made three 3-pointers to lead the Wolves with 13 points.
Manhattan will play for third place in the district tournament at Jefferson on Saturday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.