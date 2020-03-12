MISSOULA — Manhattan Christian reached the state tournament with grit, determination and a pair of victories in challenge games. But they were shut down Thursday afternoon in Dahlberg Arena.
The Eagles were outsized, outmuscled and unable to generate much offense in a quarterfinal loss at the Class C tournament. Roy-Winifred, which lost in last year’s state championship game to Box Elder, led wire-to-wire in a 53-21 victory.
“Our skills have come a long ways,” Eagles head coach Jeff Bellach said. “But you can see to get to that next level it’s hard. We’ve got to put in more work.”
Roy-Winifred (23-2) boasts 6-foot sophomore Madeline Heggem and 5-11 senior Dyauni Boyce, and they combined for 26 points and 16 rebounds. The duo, along with 6-2 eighth grader Isabell Heggem, rarely allowed the Eagles to get off a shot that wasn’t blocked the paint.
“That’s a lot of size that they put out there. There’s college teams that don’t have that kind of size, women’s teams,” Bellach said. “There were times where we were a little intimidated, and we have never seen anything like that.”
The Outlaws led 9-0 before Christian scored its first points on a baseline shot by Eliana Kuperus and took a 27-7 lead into halftime.
The Eagles (22-5) had scoreless streaks of more than five minutes in the first quarter and six in the second en route to shooting just 17.1% (7 of 41) from the field in the contest. Bellach noted Roy-Winifred got out and challenged every shot while maintaining physicality in the paint.
“We were a little limited in our moves,” he said. “Stuff you can get away with skill-wise against a lot of the teams in the state we play. But we can’t get away with it against a team like that. It’s another level. ... That team would be right there with a lot of the (Class AA) teams.”
Boyce tallied a double-double, 16 points and 13 rebounds, to lead the Outlaws into the semifinals.
Christian got seven points and four boards from Kuperus, while Taylor DeVries and Kiersten Van Kirk each finished with four.
While the Eagles dropped into a loser-out game at 9:30 a.m. Friday against Westby-Grenora, Bellach noted the team now knows what it takes to win a game at state.
“That’s the level we want to get to,” he said. “We got a lot of young girls that if they put in the time are definitely capable of getting there. It’s just that it’s a process.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.