Manhattan Christian and Roy-Winifred matched up in the first round of the Class C volleyball tournament. The Eagles traversed the bracket, bouncing back from a loss and eventually winning a state championship.
On Thursday, many of the same athletes have an opportunity to etch their names in the basketball history books. The West’s No. 2-seeded Eagles play North No. 1 Roy-Winifred at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Missoula in the Class C tournament quarterfinals.
“We talk about opportunity all of the time,” Christian head coach Jeff Bellach said. “Not wait for it to come to us, but to attack opportunities with the attitude that it’s ours to take and we can go get it.”
That mindset has extended from the volleyball court to basketball. The Christian basketball program lacks much high-level experience but has proven capable of winning.
Junior Taylor DeVries and sophomore Kiersten Van Kirk were valuable members of the championship volleyball team. They have helped the basketball team, composed of as many freshmen as seniors, navigate through adversity.
Working through a state tournament is not foreign to Bellach. He’s led the Christian boys to a state championship.
He became the head coach of the girls’ team prior to last season. In his second year leading the girls, the Eagles (22-4) are hoping to win their first state title since 1990.
This season hasn’t been as easy for the Eagles as their record might suggest. In the District 11C championship against West Yellowstone, the Eagles stumbled in a 61-55 defeat. The loss was the team’s first against a conference opponent. That forced a challenge game where the Eagles defeated Gardiner 59-30 to earn an opportunity in the Western C Divisional.
“Right after that challenge game, we wanted something more,” Van Kirk said. “We were really driven to make it out of divisionals, make it into state. That was a big goal our whole team had.”
In divisionals, the Eagles once again ran into adversity when they were defeated by Charlo in the first round, 31-29. Christian couldn’t lose again or its season was over.
The team’s refusal to fall became clear, though. The Eagles won four straight contests, including another challenge game in a rematch with West Yellowstone, to realize their goal of making the Class C tournament.
At the end of divisionals, the Eagles had played eight games in 11 days and compiled a 6-2 record during that stretch. That let Bellach and his team know they were ready for the high-end competition at state.
“We come ready to play,” Van Kirk said. “We scrimmage a lot in practice. We’ll be ready to go when we get there.”
Christian relies on its length to disrupt opposing offenses by constantly switching while relying on its man-to-man defensive principles. The Eagles’ defense sets the tone and allows them to control the pace and focus on preventing opponents from often scoring in the paint. The Eagles occasionally employ a 2-3 zone when they want to throw their foes a different look.
On offense, DeVries facilitates as the point guard. She is tasked with leading the young team and distributing the ball to an assortment of playmakers.
“We’re all pretty close because we play other sports together,” DeVries said. “We’re all hard workers and have the same goal. It’s really fun to be a part of.”
In order to win the Class C championship, the Eagles realize they will need to keep working for it.
“We’re trying to continue to get better,” Bellach said. “We understand that each week during the postseason is a new week and to start over regardless of how you finished before. The teams that go on to get trophies are the ones that continue to get better during that time.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.