After losing both of its games at the Class C tournament a year ago, Manhattan Christian head coach Jeff Bellach called it an eye-opening experience for his team.
The Eagles were simply outmuscled by Roy-Winifred and Westby-Grenora in lopsided losses. But with a veteran squad back as the team makes its second consecutive trip to state, Bellach feels last year’s defeats will lead to success this year.
“We definitely were able to gain some experience last year. Learned a lot about what that next level is,” he said. “I think it’s shown throughout the season already. I think it will show when we go down to Lockwood. We’ll be a more seasoned team.”
The four-day Class C tournament begins Wednesday at Lockwood High School, and the Eagles play Melstone in the quarterfinals.
The Broncs won the Southern C crown despite playing without all-state guard Draya Wacker. The junior had been leading the state in scoring with 25.1 points per game before suffering a season-ending injury.
“She tore her ACL late in January, which is really unfortunate,” Bellach said.
Christian (21-1) enters state having had its 21-game win streak snapped by Seeley-Swan in the Western C Divisional championship game. While Bellach noted his team needed to improve during a week off before state, he likes the Eagles’ chances of playing for hardware on Saturday.
“I do think we have a nice chance to go down there and play into the weekend and for a trophy,” Bellach said. “I always tell the girls the teams that get the trophy at state are the teams that get better throughout the postseason too. ... That’s one of our focuses, continuing to improve.”
Eliana Kuperus and Kiersten Van Kirk have led the Eagles throughout the season offensively, including the divisional tournament. Kuperus averaged a double-double with 12.6 points and 11 rebounds per game at divisionals. Van Kirk averaged 10 points and six boards.
Roy-Winifred, last year’s defending state co-champion along with Belt, is the second seed from the North and is pitted against Seeley-Swan in a quarterfinal game. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale and Garfield County are also on the upper half of the bracket, while Fort Benton and Plentywood round out the tournament field.
The semifinals are slated for Thursday with the championship game Saturday.
