Despite a tough shooting night, Manhattan Christian was within one possession with less than 30 seconds remaining Saturday night. But the Eagles couldn’t get over the hump at Frenchtown High School.
In a rematch of District 12C championship game, Twin Bridges outscored Christian 15-3 in the third quarter and then hung on for a 45-41 victory to claim the Western C Divisional crown.
“Twin Bridges played well and they forced us into a couple stretches of mistakes against their press,” Eagles head coach Jeff Bellach said. “We were able to settle down and capitalize on it some and get back to even at halftime, and then they we had just another little rough stretch in the middle of the third and beginning of fourth again and they jumped out by 12 at one point.”
While Twin Bridges (18-5) punched its ticket to state, Christian will play a challenge game at 6 p.m. Monday against Shields Valley at Gallatin High. The Rebels defeated Seeley-Swan, 37-36, in the consolation game.
“We’ll get some rest, regroup and be ready for the challenge on Monday,” Bellach said. “I have some experience in those to rely on.”
The Eagles beat Gardiner and West Yellowstone in district and divisional challenge games two years ago en route to qualifying for state. Bellach also won a pair of divisional challenge games while coaching the boys in 2017 and 2018.
After trailing by nine in the first half, Christian rallied to tie the game at 23 at halftime. But the Eagles scored just one field goal in the third quarter and shot just 19 percent from the field in the contest.
Still, Christian (22-2) closed to within four, at 40-36, following back-to-back 3s by Natalie Walhof and Ava Bellach with 4:43 remaining. The Falcons extended the lead to six on a bucket by Ruby Waller, but Walhof made it 44-39 on a free throw with 53.3 seconds to go.
Then Christian got within three, at 44-41, with 24.8 seconds remaining on a free throw by Jadyn VanDyken. But the Falcons managed to hang on from there and sealed the win when Lexi Stockett made the back end of a double bonus from the line with 15.6 seconds left.
“Had to regroup and battled back to get within two but couldn’t get over the hump,” Jeff Bellach said. “Proud of our girls for the fight they had in them. Wasn’t our best game offensively and had a tough time getting some easy baskets. Credit to Twin for making that difficult.”
Christian finished 5 of 30 from behind the arc and 12 of 25 from the line. The Eagles also committed 21 turnovers.
Grace Aamot scored a team-high 16 points to lead Christian, while Allie Dale tallied a game-high 22 for Twin Bridges.
Manhattan Christian boys earn state berth
Manhattan Christian shook off a sluggish start Friday night to advance to the Western C Divisional championship game for a fourth consecutive season.
The unbeaten Eagles trailed 8-7 after the first quarter against Shields Valley. But they outscored the Rebels 22-11 in the second en route to a 62-41 semifinal victory at Frenchtown High School.
Christian (23-0) earned a date against West Yellowstone on Saturday in a rematch of the District 12C championship game. The Eagles defeated the Wolverines 55-41 Saturday to earn a berth in the state tournament. Statistics from Saturday’s game were not immediately available.
On Friday, Logan Leep led the Eagles with 13 points, while Seth Amunrud and Ethan Venema also reached double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Tebarek Hill chipped in with six points and seven rebounds.
Shields Valley was led by Cole Flatt. The senior scored a game-high 15 points.