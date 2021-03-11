Manhattan Christian fell behind early as North No. 1-seeded Fort Benton won in their Class C semifinal matchup 64-31 on Thursday at Lockwood High.
The West No. 2-seeded Eagles (22-2) were trailing 20-7 after one quarter and 31-14 at halftime. Fort Benton continued to pull away by outscoring Christian 18-9 in the third quarter and 15-8 in the fourth.
The Eagles made 11 of 34 shots (32%). Eliana Kuperus had team highs of eight points and seven rebounds. Kiersten Van Kirk added seven points while Taylor DeVries and Ava Bellach both had six.
Aspen Giese led Fort Benton by shooting 8 for 14 for 21 points while Emerson Giese added 18 points and Abby Clark had 10.
The Eagles will play West No. 1 Seeley-Swan, which defeated Christian in the Western C Divisional championship, in a loser-out game at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Christian had defeated Melstone 56-32 in a quarterfinal game Wednesday.
