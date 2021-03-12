BILLINGS — Jeff Bellach wasn’t exactly comfortable considering how his team continued to turn the ball over at an alarming rate. Manhattan Christian’s head coach acknowledged that a 20-second span late in the fourth quarter was pivotal Friday.
Kiersten Van Kirk scored in the paint for the Eagles. Then Taylor DeVries converted a turnover into a layup to stretch a slim lead to seven. Christian held on to beat Seeley-Swan 44-37 in a loser-out game at the Class C tournament.
“That was a big stretch for us right there for sure,” Bellach said. “We had a few other opportunities to put it away earlier in the fourth. We fouled them on a couple rebounds.”
The Blackhawks (18-2) got within four, 40-36, on a 3-pointer by Sariah Maughan with 2:14 remaining. But they did not score from the field again.
By the time Bethany Long converted on a free-throw attempt, there was just 25.6 seconds remaining. Christian had the game in hand.
The Eagles avenged one of their two losses on the season and advanced to the consolation game against Roy-Winifred at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Outlaws beat Christian in a first-round game at last year’s state tournament.
“Obviously, we want to get a trophy. Fortunately we have the opportunity, and we’re excited about it,” Bellach said. “We got to avenge our loss in divisionals to them (Seeley-Swan), which is something we wanted to do. And now we get the opportunity to avenge last year’s loss at state to Roy-Winifred.”
The game was sloppy from the beginning with the teams combining for 59 turnovers. But the Eagles overcame those mistakes — they committed 33 of those turnovers — and a tough day on the boards to rally from a four-point first-quarter deficit to win the game.
“Our timing on our rebounds was just off today. We’re jumping too soon or jumping into each other. We battled through that a little bit this season, and today it came back,” Bellach said. “The turnovers, fortunately for us they turned it over quite a bit too. We had a lot of unforced ones.”
Christian (23-2) trailed by a point at halftime and then began the third quarter with a 7-0 run capped by a DeVries 3-pointer. The Blackhawks quickly rallied, and from there the contest was tight the rest of the way.
Eliana Kuperus and Van Kirk each tallied a double-double to lead the Eagles. Kuperus finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds while Van Kirk had 14 points and 16 rebounds.
Seeley-Swan, which suffered its only two losses of the season at the state tournament, was led by 12 points and 10 rebounds from Klaire Kovatch.
Bozeman boys season ends against Sentinel
Bozeman’s run on the consolation side of the Class AA tournament bracket came to an end Friday evening with an 84-59 loss against Missoula Sentinel in a loser-out game in Great Falls.
The Spartans, fresh off only their second loss of the season in Thursday’s semifinal, bounced back and shot 60% from the field for the game. That type of marksmanship was enough to counter an 11-of-32 showing from 3-point range by the Hawks.
Sentinel (16-2) started hot and stayed that way, jumping out to a 25-12 lead after the first quarter.
Bozeman’s long-range shooting kept the Hawks (12-6) afloat for a while, but defensive stops were hard to come by.
“I was really proud of the guys in the second half for the effort they showed,” Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler said. “We got within 10 in the third quarter and had three great looks at 3s to get it to single digits. ... If you get it to single digits after being down 20 early, sometimes that plays on the other team too. I’m happy with that effort.”
After threatening in the third quarter, the Hawks found themselves trailing by 16 at the end of that period. Hostetler said the game got away from them after that.
Ty Huse and Padraig Lang led the Hawks with 13 points apiece, and Jackson Basye followed with 12. Huse hit a trio of 3-pointers, as did teammate Bryson Zanto, who finished with nine points.
Sentinel’s attack was spearheaded by Alex Germer and Tony Frohlich-Fair, who scored 34 and 20 points, respectively.
Hostetler gave credit to Sentinel for responding to its semifinal loss in resounding fashion.
“They’re really good, and I thought we matched them well there for three quarters of the game,” Hostetler said. “Seeing them in person and the length they have and the athleticism they have, it’s pretty impressive.”
Hostetler was also quick to praise his own players for their season-long commitment to staying vigilant regarding COVID-19 protocols. He said online learning and various social precautions have taken their toll on the players. But he was proud of them for having the season they did and getting to this point in the state tournament.
“I thought the kids did a phenomenal job,” Hostetler said. “I’m so happy they got to play in a state tournament.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.