CHURCHILL — As soon as Caidin Hill intercepted a pass at midcourt, he knew exactly where to go.
The Manhattan Christian senior had been in just the right position within the scheme of his team’s full-court press. And as soon as he had control of the ball, he passed it off just as quickly. Tebarek Hill caught it in stride, bolted down court and evaded defenders as he made a transition layup despite a foul.
The Eagles opened with a 20-0 lead after one quarter. They didn’t allow a basket until midway through the second frame. They thrived on both ends of the court on the way to a 60-14 win over White Sulphur Springs on Thursday in the District 12C quarterfinals at Memorial Events Center.
The Eagles (18-0) remain undefeated. They will host the semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday.
“I think it was energy,” Christian head coach Layne Glaus said. “All the guys on the court were doing a good job talking to each other. We play our best basketball when we put our focus on our defensive effort. I felt like we did that tonight.”
The Eagles relied on their full-court press to set the tone. It helped them take a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.
They were active offensively. They drove, cut and passed the ball around quickly, causing White Sulphur Springs’ defense to adjust. This created open looks for teammates, especially from 3-point range.
Christian made 14 of its first 25 shots and finished the game 23 for 48 (48%) from the field. The Eagles also made 7 of 16 3-pointers (44%).
They believed that offensive success was a result of their defense.
“We just like to speed teams up, try to make them make mistakes, get turnovers so we can get out and run,” Christian’s Seth Amunrud said. “We’ve got some great players who can attack in transition.”
Amunrud led the Eagles with a game-high 21 points on 8-for-9 shooting while making 5 of 6 3-pointers. He added team highs of four rebounds and four steals.
Six other Eagles scored at least four points. Of Christian’s 23 field goals, 16 were off of assists. Caidin Hill led the Eagles with five assists.
“I think it’s a full team effort,” Glaus said. “Everybody brings the energy, and I think it starts there. Being able to encourage one another.”
On the other end, Christian’s defense was disruptive. The Eagles made moving the ball difficult.
Early on, the Eagles didn’t give White Sulphur Springs many opportunities to score because of their press.
Christian scored 35 points off of 24 turnovers. They also limited the Hornets to making 4 of 22 shots (18%) for the game.
“We wanted to come out and set a great tone,” Amunrud said, “keep working hard.”
Christian finished with a 32-21 rebounding advantage. The Eagles also scored nine second-chance points.
Right before intermission, Logan Leep corralled an offensive rebound and immediately put another shot up. This time, the ball bounced off the glass and into the hoop as the buzzer sounded.
The Eagles led 35-5 going into halftime and 49-7 after three quarters.
“It feels good,” Caidin Hill said. “Obviously the defense came out and played well. On to the next.”
Eagles girls earn victory
After making a 3-pointer to increase its lead, Manhattan Christian forced a turnover on the other end.
The Eagles and White Sulphur Springs exchanged points to start the game. After that 3, the Eagles were up six midway through the first quarter.
Christian took control from there. The Eagles outscored the Hornets by 22 points to close the first half in a 69-24 win in the District 12C quarterfinals on Thursday.
Christian will host a semifinals game at 7 p.m. Friday.
“The girls came out with the focus we needed,” Eagles head coach Jeff Bellach said. “We always talk about growth and building throughout the season. We turn the page when the playoffs start. Tonight was the first night of the next chapter. … I felt like we did some good things.”
After a few minutes, Christian’s defense didn’t give the Hornets much room to operate. This was the case for the rest of the game.
In the third quarter, Taylor DeVries intercepted a White Sulphur Springs pass and within seconds turned it into a fast-break layup. Utilizing a full-court press to start, the Eagles totaled 24 points off of 28 turnovers.
The Eagles also tallied 14 steals. White Sulphur Springs finished the game 9 of 36 (25%) from the field.
“I thought we did a good job of getting our intensity where it needed to be fairly quickly after some mistakes,” Bellach said.
On offense, the Eagles (17-0) were aggressive when needed and were patient when needed. They consistently found open shots by driving to the hoop or by passing the ball around the perimeter.
Bellach noted Christian’s approach to attacking a zone defense has improved. Against White Sulphur Springs, he felt the Eagles took better shots and made better passes.
The Eagles made 26 of 60 shots (43%) and 8 of 26 3-pointers (31%).
“I think we definitely picked up the intensity and got on a roll with scoring and less turnovers,” DeVries said. “I think that definitely helps a lot.”
DeVries finished with a game-high 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting and was 5 for 9 beyond the 3-point arc. She hit a 3 as the buzzer sounded at the end of the first half, giving the Eagles a 36-11 advantage at intermission. She also led the Eagles with five assists.
Eliana Kuperus made 6 of 11 shots for 15 points to go with six rebounds and a team-high four steals. Ava Bellach added 11 points, and Kiersten Van Kirk had 10. Hope Kenney led Christian with seven rebounds.
“These girls, they’re experienced now,” Jeff Bellach said of his team which made the Class C tournament a year ago. “That experience goes a long ways this time of year with this group. Obviously we can be confident in that experience. Something we talked about the other day is the teams that get trophies, that go on in the next few weeks, are the teams that keep improving through (the postseason).”
DeVries, a senior, noted how grateful she is to be playing despite the coronavirus pandemic. She hopes the Eagles, who are undefeated, will continue to play at the level they have been.
“I think we have a pretty good chance of making it far,” DeVries said. “It’s exciting. I think if we just keep working hard it will work out for us in the end.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.