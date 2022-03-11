After leading throughout the first half, Manhattan Christian saw its season come to an end with a loss to Ekalaka in a loser-out game in the Class C Tournament Friday in Great Falls. Grace Aamot (25 points) and Ava Bellach (21) led the Eagles in scoring.
Bella Triemstra added nine and Natalie Walhof also scored seven for the Eagles.
Manhattan Christian was looking to bounce back from an opening-round 56-13 loss to Plentywood Thursday — a game in which Manhattan Christian surrendered 26 points off turnovers. Walhof led the Eagles with five points against Plentywood.
Against Ekalaka, Manhattan Christian came out on the aggressive. The Eagles held a 34-31 lead at the break, despite shooting 30.3% from the floor.
But Ekalaka responded after the break, outscoring Manhattan Christian 17-9 in the third quarter. Ekalaka did the most damage offensively at the foul line, shooting 21 of 24 in the second half.
Despite missing all six 3-point attempts, Ekalaka shot 40% from the floor as a team in the second half. Meanwhile, Manhattan Christian shot just 23.5% from deep and 23.7% from the floor in the second half.
Nasya O’Connor led Ekalaka in scoring with 21 points, while Heidi LaBree (17), Tyra O’Connor (10) and Kendra Cooke (10) also scored in double figures. Nasya O’Connor also added nine rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
Despite winning the turnover battle (15-19) and both sides scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter, Manhattan Christian couldn’t match Ekalaka’s scoring late.
Manhattan Christian ends the season at 23-4.
