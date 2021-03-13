Manhattan Christian bounced back from a semifinal loss on Friday to win two Saturday games and place third at the Class C tournament in Billings.
The Eagles got past Froid-Medicine Lake 56-51 on Saturday morning before topping Fort Benton 56-40 in the afternoon to claim third place. The Eagles finished the season with a 25-2 record.
“I’m proud of the group, proud of our guys,” Christian head coach Layne Glaus said. “All of their hard work and time and effort and focusing on the little things and acting right on and off the court ended up with a win at the end of the season.”
Christian found itself on the consolation side of the bracket after a six-point loss to undefeated Scobey on Friday.
“I felt they showed a lot of heart showing up after that game last night,” Glaus said. “It’s not always easy to come back after a loss and show up and play together and play for each other, so that was fun.”
In the third-place game, junior Willem Kimm posted a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Eagles in both categories. Sophomore Seth Amunrud followed with 13 points. Senior Caidin Hill and junior Logan Leep each supplied eight points as well.
Senior Trevor Van Dyken hit a 3-pointer for his only points, and both junior Jackson Leep and senior Gavin Weiss had two points to complete Christian’s scoring.
The Eagles staked themselves to a sizable advantage in the first quarter, leading 14-2 after the opening eight minutes. The second quarter was a bit more even, with Fort Benton outscoring Christian 13-11, but the Eagles still went into halftime ahead by 10 points.
Christian stretched the lead out more in the third, winning that quarter 19-13.
Hayden Diekhans led the Longhorns with 13 points.
Earlier in the day, the Eagles trailed 33-31 going to the fourth quarter against Froid-Medicine Lake, but they outscored the Red Hawks 25-18 in the final eight minutes to remain alive in the tournament.
“We got some stops at the end, and that allowed us to get out in transition,” Glaus said. “Team defense was a big part of it.”
Amunrud had 16 points in that game to lead the team. Caidin Hill followed with 15, Leep had 10 and sophomore Tebarek Hill had nine. Kimm recorded four points and 16 rebounds.
With the tournament at a close and a third-place finish secured, Glaus reiterated how hard his team had worked to reach this point in the season.
“In those Saturday morning games, sometimes it’s more heart than anything else,” Glaus said. “I think our guys had that and weren’t content on ending their season on a loss.”
