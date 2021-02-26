Four Manhattan Christian players scored in double digits as the Eagles went on to defeat Willow Creek 75-35 in the Western C Divisional semifinals Friday in Deer Lodge.
The Eagles (21-1) will play in the divisional championship at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Seth Amunrud led the Eagles with a game-high 20 points, making 5 of 11 3-pointers. He added three assists and two steals.
Caidin Hill had nine points and a game-high 13 assists. He also had team highs of six rebounds and three steals.
Logan Leep made 7 of 16 shots for 16 points. Tebarek Hill was 3 for 4 from 3-point range for 11 points.
The Eagles were in control quickly, leading 20-8 after the first quarter and 44-15 at halftime. They made 30 of 59 shots (51%) and 13 of 31 3s (42%). They also limited the Wildcats to shooting 28% from the field.
Christian outrebounded the Wildcats 35-28 and scored 23 second-chance points off of 14 offensive rebounds.
The Eagles also scored 27 points off of Willow Creek’s 21 turnovers.
